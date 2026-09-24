Man United offer fans chance to buy unique memento that has a “special place in our hearts”

Manchester United have announced that there is now a way for supporters to take a piece of the stadium home with them.

Work around stadium

There has been much discussion regarding United’s plans to build a new stadium, which took a step forward yesterday.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils have also been carrying out work around the current stadium.

Over the summer, they expanded the home and away dugouts to meet Champions League specifications for the new season.

In addition, they relaid the playing surface at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years.

Chance to buy a piece

The Telegraph newspaper reports, “Manchester United are offering fans the opportunity to buy grass from the Old Trafford pitch as they continue to explore ways to generate revenue.”

The paper adds, “small clumps of grass from the pitch are being sold for £125. United relaid the playing surface for the first time in 14 years during the summer and are selling segments of the pitch in 7cm x 7cm acrylic cubes encased in a black box.”

This comes in the context of the club reporting a £47 million pre-tax loss, which means they have accumulated losses of £444 million over the past seven years.

United’s official website also advertised, “as fans, the Old Trafford pitch has a special place in our hearts.

We’ve spent our lives watching United sides playing on it. The men’s team, the women’s team and the next generations coming through our Academy.”

The site continued, “everything has happened on that hallowed turf. Wins and losses, successes and failures, highs and lows. We’ve seen it all. Now, supporters can own a piece of the pitch.”

The Old Trafford Turf Cubes can be purchased exclusively from the United Store.

The Red Devils are currently taking a break as numerous players are on international duty, but they will next be in action on Saturday, 10th October, against Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Smartframe Old Trafford stadium