

Manchester United are no closer to securing a left-back with only three days left for the transfer window to slam shut.

Luke Shaw may have started every Premier League game last season, but given his injury record, it would be foolish to think he can manage multiple games in a week.

This is why Michael Carrick is desperate for cover, with academy starlets Harry Amass and Diego Leon not considered to be ready for the step up in quality.

INEOS would prefer a Premier League-proven option, hence the admiration for Lewis Hall. However, Newcastle are adamant that their talisman will not be leaving this summer.

David Raum cost revealed

The Red Devils plan to go back for the Englishman next summer, hence, why they are reluctant to spend big on Alejandro Balde of Barcelona.

David Raum of RB Leipzig would be a low-cost alternative, with his current deal expiring next season.

While the Bundesliga club would love to earn £34 million from the 28-year-old’s sale, but they know that United are unlikely to pay as much given the German’s contract situation.

Even if David Raum costs £25 million, INEOS are reluctant to spend a “relatively large sum”, according to BILD (via Sport Witness).

United are reluctant to spend on David Raum

That is because INEOS prefer younger players, ideally below 26, and are firmly opposed to short-term signings.

The Germany international has personally revealed that there is a lot of interest from suitors, but he is yet to take a final call.

Should United not hurry, they might lose this opportunity as well. The Nuremberg-born star has a great relationship with Benjamin Sesko, which could prove useful on the pitch.

There are murmurs that the 20-time English league champions might not sign a left-back this summer if the conditions are not right.

It would be a massive mistake, and Carrick might have to pay the price in the end if that happens.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

INEOS rarely sign players above 28.

The co-owners usually opt for PL experience.

Reported by an outlet that is reliable when it comes to Bundesliga transfer news.

United badly need a left-back before the window closes.

TPP view

Man United have David Raum as a backup option but will only jump in case they cannot get another player in on loan or if the German’s valuation drops significantly.

Feature image Maja Hitij via Getty Images