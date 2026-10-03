Bruno Fernandes replaced Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal’s captain against Denmark earlier this week.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s international camp following a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus. This occurred after the 41-year-old Portuguese icon did not feature in his country’s 2-1 win over Norway last week.

In his absence, Fernandes stepped up to lead Portugal to a 4-2 win over Denmark in the Nations League on Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes hails Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes created the most chances on the pitch, five, and registered two assists, underlining that he is more than capable of becoming Portugal’s talisman.

Regardless, speaking ahead of Portugal’s next encounter with Norway, Fernandes insisted Cristiano Ronaldo remains the country’s greatest footballing symbol despite his bitter exit.

The 32-year-old also revealed that he had a conversation with the former United and Real Madrid superstar.

Fernandes said (via the BBC): “Regarding Cristiano, I had a conversation with him.

“What I told him, and what I repeat here, is regardless of what happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country, for what he has done not only in Portugal but throughout the world.”

The Portuguese attacking midfielder further underlined that there are no divisions in the national team despite “any noise that may come from outside.”

How Jorge Jesus helped Bruno Fernandes shine against Denmark

Fernandes has been dealing with a hip issue and even missed Portugal’s match against Norway. He was a doubt against Denmark before making a swift return.

In Copenhagen, Fernandes assisted Goncalo Ramos for Portugal’s second goal in the 25th minute. However, Jesus expected more from his captain and had a half-time talk to push him further.

“I think Bruno Fernandes had a better second half than the first,” Jesus said.

“At half-time, I told him that the team needed more of his game. I ask and demand a lot from the players in that position.

“When I feel things aren’t happening, I say so. And I told him: ‘If you don’t do it, the game won’t be as perfect.’ I think he was better in the second half; he made a pinpoint pass to Vitinha.

“And he was better in that space that seems to belong to no one, but whoever knows how to be there is very important. He was very good in the second half.”

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images