Manchester United wanted to sign a new left-forward this summer, but their inability to offload Marcus Rashford poured cold water on those plans. The English forward was a hit on loan at Barcelona last season, and was expected to make his stay at Camp Nou permanent.

However, the Catalans opted against signing the 28-year-old, and moved for Anthony Gordon instead to bolster their attack. There was some interest in Rashford from other suitors, but he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

The English forward has been lively this season, but is yet to register a goal or an assist. There is a belief that his future could lie elsewhere, which is why the Red Devils continue to be linked with several candidates for the position.

It now appears that they have unearthed a South American gem who plies his trade in Portugal to address the situation.

United eyeing Gianluca Prestianni

According to TEAMtalk, United are locked in a battle with Chelsea for the services of Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni. The report states: “Chelsea are among a cluster of Premier League clubs closely monitoring Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Argentine’s rapid development in Portugal has reignited interest from across England.”

“Sources have confirmed that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Brighton have all checked on Prestianni’s progress in recent months as scouts assess whether the youngster is ready for the next step in his career.”

“While no formal approaches are currently being prepared, interest in the winger is growing as he continues to impress in Portugal.”

The report also suggests that the Argentine forward was already tracked by several Premier League clubs before he arrived at Benfica from Vélez Sarsfield in 2024.

Benfica planning fresh talks

Prestianni broke into the senior side at the Estádio da Luz last season, registering three goals and six assists from 29 league games. The 20-year-old has been even better this campaign, scoring eight goals and setting up three more in 12 appearances.

Gianluca Prestianni Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Liga Portugal 7 7 5 3 1 - 572' UEFA Europa League Qualifying 4 3 3 - 1 - 257' UEFA Europa League 1 1 - - - - 20' Total 12 11 8 3 2 - 849'

His performances have already earned him admirers across the continent, and Benfica are pleased with his efforts as well. The Portuguese giants, meanwhile, are also aware of the rising interest in their prized asset and are already planning steps to keep him at the club.

The report continues: “We understand Benfica are aware of the growing attention surrounding Prestianni and are keen to strengthen their position by tying him down to a new long-term contract.”

“The Portuguese giants view the twice-capped Argentine international as an important asset for the future and are determined to protect his value amid rising interest from abroad.”

Final Thoughts

Fast, skilful and with a very high ceiling, Prestianni is exactly the kind of raw talent United have invested in in recent years. As such, the Red Devils should look to beat Chelsea in this race.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United wanted to sign a new left-forward this summer

⚠️ No other outlets have reported United’s interest in Gianluca Prestianni

TPP view

We believe that United could be monitoring Prestianni as part of a routine scouting exercise.

Featured image by Hernan Cortez via Getty Images