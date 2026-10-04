Harry Kane: Fabrizio Romano update set to impact Man United’s 2027 transfer plans

Manchester United are gradually losing ground in their pursuit of Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane. The English striker is in the final year of his contract with the Bavarians, prompting talk of a possible return to the Premier League in 2027.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 33-year-old, who is second only to Alan Shearer in the English top flight’s all-time goalscoring charts. Kane transformed into one of the best strikers in the world during his time with Tottenham Hotspur in England.

However, he has hit a whole new gear since moving to the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2023. The Englishman has managed 152 goals in 154 games for the German champions, and recently became the fastest player to score 100 goals in the Bundesliga.

Harry Kane: Stats by Club

Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Tottenham 435 280 63 45 - - 34,827' Bayern Munich 154 152 34 13 - - 12,505' Millwall 27 9 5 1 - - 1,997' Leyton Orient 18 5 - 1 - - 902' Leicester 15 2 - - - - 586' Tottenham U21 13 9 9 - - - 1,118' Norwich 5 - 1 - - - 230' Norwich U21 1 2 1 - - - 60' Total 668 459 113 60 - - 52,225'

Kane’s exploits with Bayern have put United’s goalscoring into perspective, especially this season, where they have lacked a focal point in attack.

United still need another striker

United have scored 14 goals in seven games across all competitions this season, but only two of those have come from Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian was signed last summer from RB Leipzig to address the Red Devils’ prolonged striker woes.

The Premier League giants were in the race for Kane in 2023, but ended up signing Rasmus Hojlund instead. While the English striker lit up the Bundesliga, the Dane struggled to get going at Old Trafford and moved to Napoli in 2025.

Sesko arrived as his replacement and, though he started well last season, scoring 12 times, an injury picked up in May has derailed his development. The 23-year-old missed the entire pre-season and has not been his usual self since his return this campaign.

The Slovenian is currently sidelined with a knock, but has only been used in the Premier League as a substitute by Michael Carrick. With Joshua Zirkzee faring no better and also linked with an exit, the spotlight has turned back to Kane.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person, however, already suggested that Bayern are ready to go to great lengths to keep their prized asset at the Allianz Arena. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the matter that will not please United fans.

Bayern closing in on Kane renewal

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano suggested that Bayern are close to a breakthrough regarding Kane’s renewal. He said: “The good news for Bayern is that the agreement between Bayern and Harry Kane, his father, his brother Charlie, who takes care of his future, the conversations are going very, very well.”

“The final details left between Kane and Bayern are also getting closer. I told you they have almost done a financial agreement with Kane, so the salary is ready for his new deal. Now it’s about length of the contract and to clarify [release] clause, no clause, matching rights, no matching rights.”

“There are a few things to clarify between Bayern and Harry Kane, but these things are getting reduced day by day, week by week. Bayern are getting closer. Harry Kane is more than tempted and so I think this new deal for Kane at Bayern is going to be completed quite soon.”

“So it’s going to be very interesting situation, very interesting situation, very interesting couple of weeks and I expect also in these weeks, these months also Kane to meet again with Bayern to close his new contract at the club.”

Final Thoughts

Kane remains one of United’s biggest ‘what if’ moments in recent times. However, with the player settled at Bayern and increasingly likely to extend his stay, it is time for the Red Devils to move on to someone like Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a top-tier journalist.

✅ Kane has confirmed that he is already in talks over a new deal.

TPP view

We believe it is quite possible that Kane will sign a new deal with Bayern Munich.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images