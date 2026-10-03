Manchester United are closely monitoring Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert, who is ready to approve a move to Old Trafford, according to CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils are weighing up the France international as a possible upgrade on Luke Shaw, but they must overcome a feisty Bournemouth who are known for playing hard-ball in transfer matters.

United’s search for a new left-back

Interest in Truffert predates this latest update. TEAMtalk previously linked United with the defender as the club considered options to strengthen the left side of its back line.

David Ornstein also addressed Truffert’s situation during a question-and-answer session with The Athletic (ibid). Those earlier reports suggested that Bournemouth could demand a fee of approximately £60 million.

Shaw is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and does not have an established back-up, so the position has become top priority for the Red Devils. They made a couple of last-ditch attempts to sign someone toward the end of the summer transfer window, without success. Along with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, the Bournemouth defender’s Premier League experience has helped put him on United’s radar.

Adrien Truffert open to Old Trafford switch

Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur claims United are now keeping a close eye on Truffert.

Konur said: “Manchester United closely monitoring Adrien Truffert. United unusually open about interest.”

The journalist added that the player would appear keen, saying: “Player → Ready for Old Trafford move, approval may be secured.”

Bournemouth’s stance could represent the greater obstacle. Konur described the Cherries as holding “strong control” and noted their reputation for difficult negotiations.

A valuation in the region of £60 million would make Truffert a substantial investment rather than a low-risk addition, leaving United with a significant decision over how highly to prioritise left-back.

Truffert’s rise at Bournemouth and with France

Truffert is a senior France international who has impressed during his time at the Vitality Stadium. His performances for Bournemouth have established him as one of the club’s most prominent players.

Bournemouth have previously generated major profits from the departures of Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez. Truffert is now among another group of valuable players at the club, alongside Alex Scott, Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan.

The Cherries will be keen to avoid losing too many important members of their squad in quick succession, which strengthens their hand if United turn their interest into a formal approach.

Final Thoughts

United are closely monitoring Truffert.

The defender is open to an Old Trafford move.

Bournemouth could seek around £60 million.

United see left-back as a priority area to strengthen.

Featured image by Pauline Figuet via Getty Images