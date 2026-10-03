Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee appears to be on borrowed time at Old Trafford. The Dutch striker arrived at the Theatre of Dreams in the summer of 2024, fresh from his exploits with Bologna, and was expected to take the Premier League by storm.

Instead, the player has looked out of place in the English top flight and is now a long way down the pecking order. Zirkzee struggled for prominence under former manager Erik ten Hag and his situation failed to improve under Ruben Amorim either.

Michael Carrick’s arrival in January sparked United back to life after a dismal first half of the season, but it failed to revive the Dutch striker. The 25-year-old is now a peripheral figure in the squad and is yet to start a game this season.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats: 2026/27

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 2 0 - - - - 20' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 24' UEFA Champions League 1 0 - - - - 26' Total 4 0 - - - - 70'

Zirkzee was heavily linked with an exit this summer, with Napoli also among his suitors. While a move failed to materialise before the end of the transfer window, a previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that the Italian giants could return for the Dutchman in January. An update on the saga has now emerged.

Napoli determined to sign Zirkzee

According to Area Napoli, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna remains keen to take Zirkzee back to Serie A. The report states: “Joshua Zirkzee is one of Napoli’s top transfer targets for their attack and is regarded as the ideal player to bring quality and new tactical options to Massimiliano Allegri’s side.”

“The Dutch striker, currently at Manchester United, has long been a favourite of the sporting director. Giovanni Manna wants to accommodate Allegri, who has asked for another striker.”

The report suggests that the Serie A giants have already reached out to United and the player’s entourage, with the Dutchman ready for a return to Italy. It continued: “The Napoli management continues to monitor his situation very closely ahead of the January transfer window.”

“Napoli have already sounded out both the English club and the player’s entourage. Zirkzee has expressed his full willingness to return to Serie A, the league where he has already made a name for himself whilst playing for Bologna.”

United open to loan exit

The report confirms that United are ready to let Zirkzee leave on loan, which could suit Napoli’s finances. However, the player’s wages, believed to be around €4.3 million per year, could pose a problem for the Partenopei and would need to be addressed.

The report also insists that Allegri considers the Dutchman the perfect addition to his squad, adding: “Thanks to his outstanding technical ability and vision, Allegri considers him perfect both as a substitute and as the ideal partner to play alongside Rasmus Højlund, allowing Napoli to vary their formation during a match.”

“Negotiations could finally get underway in the first few weeks of November, with Napoli ready to take on the competition from other major Italian clubs (including Juventus) to secure the services of the talented player.”

Final Thoughts

Zirkzee appears to have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and it is in the best interest of all parties that he leaves in 2027. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that the Dutchman could play a major role in United’s January pursuit of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Napoli were hot on the heels of Zirkzee this summer.

✅ Area Napoli has a decent record with Napoli news.

⚠️ United may want to sign a replacement before letting him go.

TPP view

We believe that Napoli could return for Zirkzee in January. However, it may be too soon to suggest that the Serie A giants will initiate talks next month.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images