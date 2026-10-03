Manchester United’s left-back woes could be about to evaporate once the transfer window reopens if the latest reports are to be believed.

INEOS’ single-minded focus on midfielders meant they failed to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United. Now, with reports suggesting that the Magpies have agreed a new deal with the Englishman, the Red Devils have been forced to pivot to alternatives.

Alejandro Balde is on the list, with United failing to land him in the summer due to the defender’s wish to remain at the Camp Nou and Barcelona’s adamant stance of not being open to an initial loan.

The Spain international is yet to start a game this season and is third in the pecking order, which effectively means chances will be hard to come by unless an injury crisis hits the Blaugrana.

Alejandro Balde could be available in January

TEAMtalk have revealed that the Catalans have changed their stance and are now open to loaning out the 22-year-old. United have been contacted regarding this, with the management feeling Alejandro Balde has the potential to succeed at Old Trafford.

However, United are not the only Premier League team in the race, with Liverpool also approached by intermediaries as the left-back’s camp tries to find the perfect route out of Barca.

“Barcelona are ready to allow Alejandro Balde to leave on loan in January, with Manchester United among the clubs already spoken to about a potential move for the Spanish defender, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

“Despite his current lack of form and limited opportunities at Barcelona, TEAMtalk understands there is a belief within United’s recruitment department that Balde has a high ceiling and could develop into a significant player if he can rediscover his best form.

Liverpool ready to play spoilsport

“That makes the prospect of a loan particularly attractive, with United able to assess the defender in English football without immediately committing to a permanent deal. Manchester United have now been spoken to about a potential January loan deal, with TEAMtalk understanding that the club’s football department are considering the opportunity.

“TEAMtalk can also reveal that Liverpool have been offered the opportunity to sign Balde, with intermediaries sounding out potential destinations for the Barcelona defender.” The report does not make clear the conditions of the proposed loan deal, as it is unlikely Barcelona will agree to a straight loan.

A buy option or obligation is expected to be attached to any sort of temporary agreement, and United’s willingness to do a deal will depend on whether INEOS feel Hall can be signed next summer.

David Raum is another option on the table should a move for Alejandro Balde not materialise.

United are keeping all possible options on the table, with Luke Shaw also expected to be offered a new long-term contract, while his backup Harry Amass is also likely to see his contract extended.

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