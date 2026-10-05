Manchester United have discovered how much it will take to lure Wesley away from AS Roma.

Left-back chase

United passed up the chance to sign a left-back during the summer despite the team’s desperate need to reinforce that position.

The club looked into a move for Lewis Hall, only for Newcastle United to make clear he was not for sale. Hall has since penned a new Newcastle United contract and expressed his wish to stay at St James’ Park for years to come.

In planning for life after Luke Shaw, United are understood to regard the left-back position as a priority, whether in January or next summer.

According to AS RomaLive.it [via SportWitness], Wesley is appreciated at United and could be Shaw’s long-term successor.

Wesley update

United have previously been linked with Wesley and now, those rumours have resurfaced amidst his consistently superb performances under Gian Piero Gasperini.

He has made four Serie A outings, with Roma perched at the top of the table, edging Inter Milan on goal difference alone.

Chelsea are understood to have made an attempt to sign Wesley last year, but the player rejected the chance to join Stamford Bridge out of a feeling of loyalty to Roma.

Now, United are keeping tabs on the Brazilian. But they’re not alone. Newcastle United and Arsenal are also admirers of the player and are considering making a move for him.

The report claims that while Wesley was available for around €30m a year ago, this price has now doubled. He will not be allowed to leave for anything less than €60m.

If the 23-year-old does indeed leave, Roma have identified AS Monaco’s Vanderson as a potential replacement.

United are next in action on Saturday when they host bottom-of-the-table Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Paolo Bruno via Getty Images