Man United’s Alex Scott hopes hit by major Chelsea transfer development

Manchester United have been handed a major transfer worry in their pursuit of Alex Scott after an update involving Chelsea.

Failed chase

United explored the signing of Scott during the summer window as part of their efforts to bolster the midfield department.

Scott enjoyed a superb 2025/26 season, drawing the attention of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including United. However, Bournemouth resisted any overtures for their star man, and the Cherries consistently made it clear that Scott was not for sale.

Chelsea made the strongest push to lure Scott away from the Vitality Stadium, lodging at least one bid for him. Bournemouth rebuffed their £60 million offer.

Tellingly, Scott rejected multiple offers from Bournemouth to extend his stay, a clear sign he is eyeing a move to a bigger club.

United completed their midfield rebuild by bringing in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton respectively. While Santos and Tielemans have already made their mark for United, Baleba’s introduction has been delayed by a pre-season injury picked up with the Seagulls, with his debut expected after the international break.

It remains unclear whether United’s interest in Scott remains firm, but the club will be rocked after the latest update from The Telegraph, who note that Chelsea are the frontrunners to secure the England international’s signature.

Scott concern

Matt Law of The Telegraph reports, “Chelsea are at the front of the queue of clubs tracking England’s Alex Scott.”

“Chelsea had more than one bid, thought to be worth more than £60 million, for Scott rejected by Bournemouth in the summer transfer window and remain highly interested in the 23-year-old.”

“Bournemouth have been adamant they will not sell Scott in the January transfer window, but that has not yet dimmed Chelsea’s interest – even if they have to wait until the summer.”

It is understood that Liverpool and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Scott’s situation.

Alex Scott United are next in action on Saturday when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images