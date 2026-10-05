Manchester United’s January pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven appears to have hit a roadblock. The Red Devils are in troubled waters after an underwhelming start to the new campaign, and there is a belief that defensive reinforcements could help stabilise the team.

The Premier League giants invested exclusively in midfield this summer, signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba for a combined fee of over £150 million. Meanwhile, Karl Darlow arrived as a free agent to bolster the goalkeeping department, which saw both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir leave on loan.

However, United have struggled to keep out goals, conceding in every Premier League game and now sit 12th in the table after five games. While it is too early to panic, the Red Devils have just one win in the league and have also exited the EFL Cup after a 3-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

United were 2-0 up in that game by the 10th minute but conceded three to lose 3-2, further highlighting the need for defensive reinforcements. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person has named Van de Ven among the candidates being considered for the job.

Van de Ven ideal for United

Van de Ven’s Premier League experience, his recovery pace, and his ball-playing ability make him the ideal addition to United’s backline. With Harry Maguire already on the wrong side of 30, the Dutchman could be the leader at the back the Red Devils crave.

Micky van de Ven: Stats by Club

Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Tottenham 101 10 3 24 - 1 8,530' FC Volendam 48 2 2 8 - - 4,254' Wolfsburg 41 1 3 7 - - 3,429' Volendam U19 32 1 1 2 - - 2,880' Volendam U21 8 1 2 1 - - 636' Volendam U17 - - - - - - - Total 230 15 11 42 - 1 19,729'

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old could even be a replacement for Lisandro Martinez, who has endured a mixed time at Old Trafford and is in the final year of his contract. A centre-back pairing of Matthijs de Ligt and Van de Ven could provide the solidity at the back that the Premier League giants desperately need.

With Spurs struggling for form this season, the previous report suggested that a move could materialise for £80-90 million. However, a contrasting update has now come to the fore that could break United hearts.

Van de Ven settled at Spurs

According to Football Insider, Van de Ven remains settled at Tottenham Hotspur and has no desire to leave in January. The report states: “Micky van de Ven is content at Tottenham and has no plans to explore an exit in January, sources have told Football Insider.”

The report confirms United’s interest in the player and also mentions Liverpool as one of his suitors. However, the Dutchman will not leave Tottenham Hotspur even if their struggles fail to end.

The report added: “The Dutchman is yet to show his best form at the start of this campaign, but will not be tempted away from Tottenham midway through the season even if their struggles continue.”

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke suggested that Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival convinced Van de Ven to stay. He said: “He was considering his future before the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi last March, and obviously De Zerbi played a crucial role in Van de Ven’s decision to extend his stay.”

“Tottenham have had a poor start to the season, there’s no getting away from that, but I don’t think that will have any massive impact on Van de Ven’s thinking right now. He’ll be confident that they can turn things around.”

Final Thoughts

Recent reports suggest that United are planning to invest in the backline in January. If Van de Ven is not available, the Red Devils must switch to an alternative target.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United have been linked with Van de Ven by previous reports.

⚠️ This could be speculation from the news outlet rather than the player’s actual position.

TPP view

We believe that it is too early to speculate whether Van de Ven will leave Tottenham Hotspur in January

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images