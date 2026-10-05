A look at Manchester United’s centre-back options just highlights how badly Michael Carrick needs reinforcements in that department.

Matthijs de Ligt has been sidelined since November of last year and is slowly easing his way back into the first team. It is doubtful how soon the Dutchman can finally start producing his best form after such a lengthy lay-off.

Harry Maguire‘s ageing legs cannot handle multiple games in a week, while Lisandro Martinez’s own injury problems and his contract situation mean his future remains up in the air.

Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro need more time to become world-beaters, which is why INEOS are looking to strengthen at the heart of defence next year.

United join the race for Luka Vuskovic

Fussball News have claimed that the Red Devils have joined the race for Luka Vuskovic, following his brilliant start to the season at the Amex Stadium.

United scouts were blown away by the Brighton & Hove Albion ace’s performance at Old Trafford during their win in the Carabao Cup.

The 19-year-old has helped keep five clean sheets already, and his physical attributes and ability on the ball make him a standout candidate.

It will not be an easy chase for the 20-time English league champions, considering almost all of their Premier League rivals are looking at the Croatia international.

Why Luka Vuskovic makes sense

“According to information, the imposing and physically strong defender continues to be closely monitored by Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Atlético Madrid. Tottenham, who sold Vuskovic in the summer, also have him on their radar.

“So far, no formal written offers have been submitted to Brighton, nor have direct negotiations begun. The process remains solely in the phase of live scouting, performance monitoring, and player analysis.

“The Croatian is also being considered by Liverpool as an important long-term candidate in their restructuring of central defense in the post-Vigil van Dijk era. Furthermore, Vuskovic was placed on the Red Devils’ official shortlist following his outstanding performance against Manchester United in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford.”

The Seagulls are reluctant to sanction a sale so soon into his Brighton career, and they will only entertain record-breaking bids. Add to this Spurs’ buyback clause and sell-on fee, and the race will only get tougher from here on in.

Feature image Leonardo Fernandez via Getty Images