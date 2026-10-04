Lisandro Martinez: Argentine media’s verdict on United ace after 7-0 Burkina Faso win

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez had a fruitful outing for Argentina in the 7-0 win over Burkina Faso in a friendly on Saturday, 3 October, at the Estadio Mâs Monumental. The Butcher was called up to the national team for the international friendlies and also featured in the 4-0 win over Bolivia earlier this month.

Martinez is enjoying a decent year so far, after playing a key role in the Red Devils’ rise under Michael Carrick in the second half of last season. The Argentine was a regular feature under Michael Carrick as he switched to a back four from former head coach Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Martinez added defensive solidity alongside Harry Maguire and helped the English giants finish third in the Premier League, subsequently securing their participation in this season’s Champions League. Over the summer, the 28-year-old helped Argentina reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, starting every game bar one.

Unfortunately, Licha picked up an injury in the final as La Albiceleste were defeated 1-0 by Spain. Nevertheless, the Argentine returned in time to briefly feature for United in pre-season and has been heavily involved this campaign so far.

Martinez’s season so far with United

Martinez started the campaign on the bench, as an unused substitute in the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City on opening day. He has subsequently played every minute of every game in the Premier League.

The Argentine scored his first Champions League goal in the 4-0 win over Sabah last month.

Lisandro Martinez Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 4 4 - - - - 360' UEFA Champions League 1 1 1 - - - 90' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 5 5 1 - - - 450'

However, Martinez has also come under scrutiny this season, especially with United currently struggling in the Premier League, where they sit 12th in the table after five games. The Red Devils have conceded eight goals in the league so far and are yet to register a clean sheet.

Nevertheless, Licha had a comfortable outing against Burkina Faso on Saturday, although the fact that the opponents had to name a weakened side due to off-field issues certainly helped. The United star registered a 97% pass completion rate, while completing two of his three attempted long balls, before he was substituted at the break.

His performance has now been appreciated by the Argentine media.

Argentine media hails Martinez

TyC Sports gave Martinez a rating of 6 out of 10, noting: “Like Cuti (Romero), he came off at half-time. He didn’t have any major problems either.”

La Pagina Millonaria, meanwhile, pointed out that Licha was precise in his passes, also handing him a 6/10 rating. The report stated: “Much the same as Cuti, although he was under less defensive pressure than the captain. His touches came whilst building play from the back and, like his partner, he was precise. He was substituted at half-time.”

El Destape Web, however, was far more impressed, giving him a 7 out of 10, adding: “He was once again solid in defence and was hardly called upon at the back. He played for just one half.”

The United star also earned a 6/10 rating from La Voz, who stated: “Another player who was on the pitch long enough to add another win to his record, but he didn’t face any difficulties.”

Final Thoughts

Martinez’s contract expires in less than a year, so the coming weeks could be crucial for his future at United. With Maguire also out of contract next summer, the Red Devils may have to consider a defensive upheaval in 2027.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images