Home » 1 key pass, 6 duels won: Jacob Devaney inspires Irish under-21s to famous victory over England

1 key pass, 6 duels won: Jacob Devaney inspires Irish under-21s to famous victory over England

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Jacob Devaney

Manchester United had two players in action as the long October international break drew to a close.

The Red Devils had numerous footballers representing their nations over the three-week period, and Jacob Devaney and Lisandro Martinez were the last ones to do so.

Jacob Devaney

Devaney is on loan at Hibernian in Scotland this season after impressing at St Mirren during the last six months of the previous season.

He played 90 minutes as Ireland under-21s secured a famous 3-1 victory over England.

The midfielder had one key pass in the match and completed 73% of his passes.

Devaney was a strong defensive presence, winning two of his four tackle attempts.

The Irishman also made three interceptions and two clearances in a productive evening in the middle of the park.

He recovered the ball three times and also won an impressive six duels in midfield to help the Irish gain control of the match.

Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine played the final 38 minutes of Argentina’s 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

The match was significant as it was Lionel Messi’s final appearance with the national team.

In a comfortable night defensively, he made his only tackle and completed two interceptions and a clearance for his side.

He also made four recoveries while winning his only aerial duel and one of his two ground duels.

Martinez did not make any key passes, but he was very solid on the ball, completing all 21 of his pass attempts.

The defender also got his team on the front foot by carrying the ball forward on six occasions.

Jacob Devaney vs England U-21

StatValue
Goals0
Assists0
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes16/22 (73%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)5/10 (50%)
Passes in own half (acc.)11/12 (92%)
Long balls (accurate)1/4 (25%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches35
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost7
Def. contributions9
Tackles (won)4 (2)
Interceptions3
Clearances2
Blocked shots0
Recoveries3
Ground duels (won)8 (5)
Aerial duels (won)3 (1)
Fouls2
Dribbled past0

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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