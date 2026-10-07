Manchester United had two players in action as the long October international break drew to a close.

The Red Devils had numerous footballers representing their nations over the three-week period, and Jacob Devaney and Lisandro Martinez were the last ones to do so.

Jacob Devaney

Devaney is on loan at Hibernian in Scotland this season after impressing at St Mirren during the last six months of the previous season.

He played 90 minutes as Ireland under-21s secured a famous 3-1 victory over England.

The midfielder had one key pass in the match and completed 73% of his passes.

Devaney was a strong defensive presence, winning two of his four tackle attempts.

The Irishman also made three interceptions and two clearances in a productive evening in the middle of the park.

He recovered the ball three times and also won an impressive six duels in midfield to help the Irish gain control of the match.

Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine played the final 38 minutes of Argentina’s 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

The match was significant as it was Lionel Messi’s final appearance with the national team.

In a comfortable night defensively, he made his only tackle and completed two interceptions and a clearance for his side.

He also made four recoveries while winning his only aerial duel and one of his two ground duels.

Martinez did not make any key passes, but he was very solid on the ball, completing all 21 of his pass attempts.

The defender also got his team on the front foot by carrying the ball forward on six occasions.

Jacob Devaney vs England U-21

Stat Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 16/22 (73%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 5/10 (50%) Passes in own half (acc.) 11/12 (92%) Long balls (accurate) 1/4 (25%) Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 35 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 7 Def. contributions 9 Tackles (won) 4 (2) Interceptions 3 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 3 Ground duels (won) 8 (5) Aerial duels (won) 3 (1) Fouls 2 Dribbled past 0

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images