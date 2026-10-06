Home » 100% duels won, 93% passes made, 6 clearances: Leny Yoro is imperious on France debut and puts down marker to Michael Carrick

100% duels won, 93% passes made, 6 clearances: Leny Yoro is imperious on France debut and puts down marker to Michael Carrick

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Leny Yoro

Manchester United had one player in action during the latest round of Nations League fixtures on Monday night.

France vs Belgium

France faced Belgium in a match-up between two of Europe’s stronger performers.

Senne Lammens and Youri Tielemans have been regulars for their national side during this international break, but both were given the night off.

Nonetheless, it was a memorable night for Leny Yoro, who made his senior debut for the French side.

Yoro impressed for Les Bleus as he made a total of 11 defensive contributions.

He made three out of four tackles and recorded an interception.

The young defender also made six clearances and four recoveries.

Yoro was imperious in his duels, winning all four of his ground battles.

The 20-year-old was also unbeatable in the air, as he won all five of his aerial duels against the Belgium frontline, which included former United player Romelu Lukaku.

Yoro also impressed on the ball as his side won 4-1. He completed 93% of his passes in the match and made one key pass in the game.

The defender also completed 70% of his long ball attempts and was heavily involved in possession, having 96 touches of the ball for the 2018 World Champions.

Significance

Speaking to Canal Plus after the match, Yoro was ecstatic with his performance.

He claimed, “I don’t think I could have asked for anything better. A home match against Belgium, with my family there. It was a really great game, too. Of course, we would have hoped for a clean sheet, but we got the win, so we’re not going to complain. It was amazing.”

Yoro will hope this performance has caught Michael Carrick’s attention, and the Frenchman may now receive more opportunities in the first eleven than he has had so far this season.

Leny Yoro stats vs Belgium

StatValue
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.03
Def. contributions11
Tackles (won)4 (3)
Interceptions1
Clearances6
Blocked shots0
Recoveries4
Ground duels (won)4 (4)
Aerial duels (won)5 (5)
Dribbled past0
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes74/80 (93%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)51/56 (91%)
Passes in own half (acc.)23/24 (96%)
Long balls (accurate)7/10 (70%)
Touches96
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost6
Total carrying distance234.2 m
Carries32
Total progression142.1 m
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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