Manchester United failed to bring in a new striker over the summer, forcing Michael Carrick to rely on Matheus Cunha.

Amid Benjamin Sesko’s injury issues, Carrick has mostly used Cunha through the middle, but the Brazilian has been a frustrating figure at the top.

Joshua Zirkzee has been given a few opportunities off the bench, but the Dutchman’s lacklustre performances suggest he is still in pre-season mode.

Manchester United interested in Igor Matanovic

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are likely to be in the market for new striking options within the next 12 months.

It is understood that Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic is firmly on United’s radar and has also attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Bundesliga striker’s stock has risen rapidly over the last 18 months.

He finished last season as Freiburg’s top scorer during their league campaign and has started this season strongly, having already scored six goals in seven appearances across all competitions.

Igor Matanovic Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Bundesliga 4 4 3 1 - - 324' UEFA Conference League Qualifying 2 2 1 - - - 147' DFB-Pokal 1 0 2 1 - - 21' Total 7 6 6 2 - - 492'

Accordingly, it is suggested that the Croatian has “forced his way” onto the radars of several top clubs.

Igor Matanovic willing to join Manchester United

Matanovic is not expected to leave Freiburg during January, but the prospect of a move next summer is thought to be likely, and the player will reportedly not need to be convinced.

In fact, it is claimed he would “jump” at the chance to join United in the coming years.

It is believed the chance to play in the Premier League is hugely appealing for the Germany-born forward.

However, given his lack of experience at the top level, the 23-year-old will need to continue rattling the net at an impressive rate to turn United’s interest into something more concrete over the next few months.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Premier League could be an appealing destination for a player of his stature

⚠️ Source has been unreliable on United news

TPP view

We believe United are eyeing Matanovic and him fancying a move to the Premier League is a realistic possibility.

Featured image Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images