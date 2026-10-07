Manchester United remain in the market for a new left-back after a disastrous start to the season.

Given Luke Shaw’s injury record and Tyrell Malacia’s departure, you do not need to be an analyst to know United needed to strengthen at left-back last summer.

Still, Jason Wilcox and company decided against signing anyone, leaving Michael Carrick in a difficult situation.

Manchester United keen on Adrien Truffert

Manchester United have endured a disastrous start to the season, and the lack of quality and options at left-back has been a standout issue among many others.

The Red Devils have been credited with interest in signing Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert.

According to TEAMtalk, the left-back is a priority for United in the coming windows.

INEOS have reportedly drawn up a wishlist of potential options and are understood to be exploring four possible targets, with one player who has truly “wowed their scouts” being Truffert.

Truffert joined the Cherries from Rennes last summer, and he has quickly established himself as one of the most well-rounded full-backs in the Premier League.

The Bournemouth star has impressed with his defensive acumen and attacking contribution.

Liverpool join hunt for Adrien Truffert

However, it is claimed United are far from alone in their interest and are expected to “face serious competition” from Liverpool for the Frenchman, who will be in “serious demand ahead of the 2027 transfer windows.”

“It is Liverpool’s potential presence in the race that would complicate United’s task, particularly if the player is open to more than one destination,” the report states.

Meanwhile, it is believed Bournemouth would make things difficult for Truffert’s suitors and that a fee in the region of £60 million would be required to prise him away in January.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6.5/10

Why?

✅ Truffert has been strongly linked with United since the close of the summer window

✅ The position is a cause for concern at both United and Liverpool

⚠️ The track record of the source is questionable at best

TPP view

Given both United and Liverpool could do with a new left-back, a transfer battle for Truffert cannot be ruled out.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images