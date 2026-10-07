Manchester United’s links to Como winger Assane Diao have resurfaced and are now in full swing.

Heading into last summer, the 21-year-old was among the wingers with whom the Red Devils were linked.

At that stage, it was suggested that United would pursue not only a left-back but also a left winger, with both Diao and Yan Diomandé being linked.

However, those plans changed when United failed to offload Marcus Rashford, as no major clubs came calling after Barcelona withdrew from a deal to sign him.

As a result, signing a left winger made little sense with Rashford still in the squad. Yet, five league games in, the academy graduate has failed to contribute a single goal, and many blame him for the attacking struggles, with Carrick playing others out of their best positions to accommodate him.

This situation has led some to question whether the 20-time English champions should have simply signed the prolific left winger the team desired.

Assane Diao links

Now, Ineos reportedly have a chance to do just that, according to 4-4-2.

The Swiss outlet reiterates that United are extremely impressed by Diao and have scouted him extensively, with representatives present when Como played Genoa, Parma, and Frosinone before the international break.

They state that the explosive Senegalese winger could be Old Trafford-bound if United act swiftly to outmanoeuvre other top sides for the 1v1 specialist, who has scored three goals and provided an assist in six games.

Who else wants Diao

“His strong performances have attracted the attention not only of Manchester United, but also of other Premier League clubs: Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Everton and Brentford are all eyeing the player,” notes 4-4-2.

However, despite the competition, the Biancoblù are under no pressure to sell, as his contract with the Serie A side runs until 2029.

If they are to consider a sale, the Swiss outlet notes, “a transfer fee of around €50–55 million would be required.”

It will be interesting to see whether United move quickly to secure this deal, as that is how they could win the race.

If they succeed, it would be a massive coup.

Just imagine Diao on the left, Amad on the right and Benjamin Šeško up top: movies would be made of United’s attack.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ His versatility makes him an ideal fit for United

✅ No concrete approach made yet

TPP view

We believe that, given United’s search for a top winger last summer, they will be ready to act if an opportunity to sign someone as lethal as Diao arises.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images