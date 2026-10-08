Manchester United forward Ella Toone has been handed a surprise call-up to the England squad, it has been confirmed.

Initial setback

Toone was one of the high-profile absentees from the original England squad that was named by Sarina Wiegman.

She missed out, alongside other key stars such as Chloe Kelly, Aggie Beever-Jones, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Taylor Hinds. United endured a tough start to life under new boss Eva Olid, although they now appear to have turned a corner and are back on the right track.

Talking about the decision to omit Toone and Kelly last month, Wiegman said, “The main reason is I think the levels weren’t what I expected from them on the pitch.”

“I’ve had conversation with them and there’s a big competition going on too. It’s been a very hard decision for both of them.”

“I really believe in them. They’re not in the squad, but I believe in them. We follow them and we expect a bit more. We know they can bring more. That was the message again too. There’s also competition going on.”

She added, “I hope they can step up and show what they can do because I’m convinced that they can do better. I think they are convinced about that too. I think they took the feedback in a positive way, but it’s hard to [hear] at the same time, of course.”

Toone has now been called up to replace the injured Lucy Bronze.

England boost

Toone will link up with her international teammates ahead of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The two-legged European play-off will take place against Greece, with the winners then due to face Slovakia or Ukraine. Bronze has withdrawn due to injury.

Bronze sustained the issue during Chelsea’s WSL victory over West Ham on Sunday.

Other United stars in the squad are Jess Park and captain Maya Le Tissier. Toone has already won 69 caps for her country, since making her debut in February 2021.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images