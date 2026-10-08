Man United to make decisive Youssouf Fofana move as Ineos execute dramatic winter transfer U-turn

After signing Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba, the Red Devils have, on paper, one of the most formidable midfields around.

Indeed, if everything clicks, they would boast one of the finest engine rooms, not just in England but in Europe.

So the news that the Red Devils are still tracking another midfielder will come as a surprise to many.

Youssouf Fofana linked

Recently, reports have surfaced that AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who is currently on loan at Sevilla, has caught the attention of Ineos. The Old Trafford chiefs reportedly see him as the perfect addition to their midfield.

The Frenchman has been a revelation in Spain. Initially, he was not at full match fitness, having been frozen out at AC Milan, but he quickly won over both fans and the media.

In his performances, he has showcased elite passing accuracy and impressive defensive recoveries, and he even scored a crucial goal against Barcelona.

However, because his move to Sevilla was a dry loan, with no obligation or option to buy, the La Liga side always faced the risk of reviving him only for him to use them as a stepping stone to his next big move.

Manchester United may have spotted an opportunity to snatch the 27-year-old from Sevilla, and they are reportedly ready to act.

Fofana a top Man United winter target

According to today’s Vamosmisevillafc, “Manchester United want Youssouf Fofana as early as the January transfer window, sources in the international market warn, amid the British offensive.

“The Red Devils are reportedly prepared to present a substantial financial offer directly to AC Milan — the club that owns his rights after investing 26 million euros in his signing — to acquire the player permanently in January.”

While it makes sense for United to show ambition and sign top talent like Fofana, does this team really need him?

The midfield is already packed, and it is no longer a weakness. Michael Carrick has quality options there; he now needs to find the perfect partnerships.

Therefore, United should use the funds earmarked for Fofana to bolster other positions, such as left-back and striker, which urgently need reinforcement.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Builds on the Fofana links currently doing the rounds.

⚠️ Chasing another midfielder feels unnecessary following the summer rebuild, especially with pressing needs elsewhere.

TPP View

We believe United’s name is simply being leveraged to drum up interest in Fofana off the back of his bright start on loan at Sevilla.

Featured image by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images