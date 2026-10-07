Manchester United raided Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Tynan Thompson over the summer.

Thompson was regarded as one of Tottenham’s best academy prospects, but United convinced the 18-year-old winger that they could offer him a better pathway to senior football.

Now, the Red Devils are eyeing another Tottenham wonderkid, forcing their Premier League rivals to act.

Luca Williams-Barnett attracts Manchester United interest

According to The Sun, Luca Williams-Barnett is on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

It is added that Manchester United are also monitoring the progress of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder.

The England Under-19 international is viewed as “one of the most exciting talents to come through” the Spurs academy in recent years.

Williams-Barnett made his senior debut in September last year as a 16-year-old in the Carabao Cup. He also enjoyed a promising pre-season under Roberto De Zerbi.

Tottenham Hotspur open contract talks

Tottenham are well aware of the exciting attacking talent they have on their hands and have taken a major step to secure his long-term future.

It is understood that the North London outfit are in talks over a new contract with Williams-Barnett.

They are keen to tie the youngster down to fresh terms, with his existing deal believed to run until 2028.

However, De Zerbi has yet to hand Williams-Barnett any opportunity in the Premier League. Given the growing interest in his services, Tottenham might not find contract talks straightforward without a guarantee of regular first-team action.

Meanwhile, United are fighting a losing battle in their bid to keep JJ Gabriel at Carrington. A separate report recently revealed that his camp held a meeting with Bayern, who are also in the race for Williams-Barnett.

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