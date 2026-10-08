Manchester United could decide to strengthen in the attacking midfield position if INEOS fail to resolve Bruno Fernandes‘ contract situation.

If they want a Premier League-proven option, the Red Devils have Morgan Gibbs-White and Josh King as potential targets.

The 20-time English league champions could also choose to cast their net wider, with Dani Olmo of Barcelona also on their radar.

There was talk of the Catalans being open to a January move, but the Red Devils are unlikely to pay the money required to land the Spaniard in the winter.

Bayern Munich plotting January swoop for Dani Olmo

This has given Bayern Munich the chance to step in. Fussball News has reported that the Bavarian giants are planning to submit an official bid during the winter window.

The La Liga champions do not want to lose the 28-year-old, but their financial reality could force the Camp Nou outfit to make a drastic decision.

“A major transfer coup could be in the works for FC Bayern this winter. According to information from fussball-news.de, the Munich club is seriously considering signing Dani Olmo from FC Barcelona and is preparing a move for the January transfer window.

“The Premier League is particularly monitoring the situation. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham have all been informed of the Spaniard’s potential availability.

United monitoring the situation

“The decisive factor for a potential transfer to Bayern Munich will likely be FC Barcelona’s stance. Olmo remains highly valued by the Catalan club. However, the club’s strained financial situation could bring movement to the player’s future.”

Barcelona will demand at least £68 million to part ways with the former RB Leipzig ace. His salary demands will also be significant.

It remains to be seen if Bayern can pull this off or if United will enter the picture any time soon.

There are far greater priorities on Michael Carrick‘s mind at present, so a January approach can safely be ruled out.

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