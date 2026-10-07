Man United join Barcelona in the hunt for magical Fulham star who has started the season in sizzling form

Given that Bruno Fernandes’ future remains uncertain, Manchester United will need to sign a backup for their talisman sooner rather than later.

The Portuguese superstar‘s contract expires next summer, and contract talks have stalled for now due to wage differences. However, United do have the option of extending it by a year.

Given the interest from several European giants, the Red Devils are looking to trigger that option to avoid losing their club captain on a free transfer.

However, considering Mason Mount’s poor injury record and Michael Carrick viewing him more as a deep-lying playmaker, United need a young apprentice who can learn from Bruno Fernandes and eventually take over the mantle once he departs.

Josh King emerges on United’s radar

It is well known that the club’s co-owners favour Premier League-proven performers, and TEAMtalk have revealed that the 20-time English league champions do have someone in mind.

Josh King has been a revelation for Fulham this season, matching his goal tally from last season in only six games.

Naturally, the 19-year-old has attracted the interest of several major clubs, including Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool. However, it is the Catalans who are likely to be United’s biggest rivals in the race.

“Barcelona have joined the growing list of clubs keeping tabs on Fulham’s Josh King, and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that the Catalan giants’ scouts have been left dazzled by the young Cottagers midfielder during their spying missions this season.

Barcelona favourites for Josh King

“Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keeping a close eye on 19-year-old King, with his performances continuing to attract attention from some of the biggest clubs in England.

“Sources have told TEAMtalk that Barca have been impressed by what they have seen from King so far this season and view him as a player with significant potential to develop into a top-level attacker.”

The England Under-21 international has a contract with the Cottagers until 2029, which means it will not be easy to prise the London-born ace away from Alvaro Arbeloa’s side.

The La Liga giants are waiting for Fulham to slip up this season before launching a bid next summer. The team from Craven Cottage are 19th, so a cut-price opportunity could present itself for suitors if the worst comes to pass at the end of the current term.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images