Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans has hit the ground running at Old Trafford since his move this summer. The Belgian arrived from Aston Villa and has started every game for the Red Devils this season.

Youri Tielemans Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 - - - - - 404' EFL Cup 1 1 - 1 - - - 90' UEFA Champions League 1 1 - 1 - - - 45' Total 7 7 - 2 - - - 539'

Tielemans has forged an impressive partnership with Kobbie Mainoo, although that pairing could come under threat from Carlos Baleba. The Cameroonian also arrived this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion and is now back to full fitness after missing the start of the campaign with an ankle injury.

United fans will be eager to catch a glimpse of the 22-year-old as well, especially with the team struggling this season. The Red Devils are 12th in the league table after five games, having won just one match, and there is a belief that Baleba could kickstart a return to form.

The United squad recently sat down with the club’s media to discuss their dream training partner.

United players name dream training partner

A handful of United players were asked one question: “If you could train with anyone in the world who would it be?” and the conversation yielded some interesting answers. First, it was Mainoo’s turn and he thought for a while before opting for American football legend Myles Garrett.

Amad, meanwhile, was quick to name Lionel Messi, before engaging in a little banter. He stated: “Messi, only Messi, because he is my idol. And Kobbie, because I am his idol.”

Andrey Santos’ response was a bit straightforward. The Brazilian said: “I would pick for sure Cristiano Ronaldo. The mentality of Cristiano is amazing.”

Baleba, meanwhile, opted for Canadian basketball star Alexander Gilgeous, while also explaining his decision. He said: “I would have my favourite player in basketball. Alexander Gilgeous. He played for Oklahoma City.”

Youri Tielemans makes surprise choice

Ayden Heaven opted for Michael Jordan, adding: “Just like, I would like to ask him, like questions for him, and see how he trains, you know.”

The pick of the lot, however, was Tielemans, who chose not an athlete but famous actor Jason Statham as his training partner. The Belgian said: “Jason Statham. Yeah, I really like him. As an actor, but also like, like his presence. It’s really good, so I would say him.”

Matheus Cunha, meanwhile, named Rafael Nadal as his choice, adding: “His mentality is unbelievable. And then, he is a very good example.”

Final Thoughts

United face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday, 10 October, in the Premier League. With the Red Devils set to enter a run of 10 games in the space of a month, this weekend’s result could go on to define their season.

One idol you'd like to train with 👀🐐 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 7, 2026

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images