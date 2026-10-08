Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee gave the club a timely reminder of his qualities while on duty with the Netherlands during the recent international break. The 25-year-old was called up to the squad by manager Xavi following the unfortunate injury to Brian Brobbey.

Zirkzee has endured a difficult start to the new season with the Red Devils after a summer during which he was heavily linked with an exit. Those rumours have refused to subside, and an exit in January now remains a real possibility.

The Dutch striker is yet to start a game this season for the Premier League giants, despite Benjamin Sesko’s injury troubles. Michael Carrick has opted to deploy Matheus Cunha in an unconventional No. 9 role rather than trust Zirkzee.

The Dutchman, as such, has appeared just four times for United this season, all of which were from the bench, clocking 70 minutes of first-team action so far.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats: 2026/27

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 2 0 - - - - 20' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 24' UEFA Champions League 1 0 - - - - 26' Total 4 0 - - - - 70'

Nevertheless, he was handed a stroke of luck in the recent international window, and he grabbed it with both hands.

Zirkzee manages to impress with the Netherlands

Zirkzee was an unused substitute for the Netherlands in the 2-1 win over Serbia at the end of last month. The United striker came on for the final 20 minutes in the following game against Greece, but could not have an impact as the Oranje drew 2-2.

The Dutchman was again named on the bench for the game against Serbia earlier this week. With the scores tied at 1-1, Xavi turned to Zirkzee during the break.

The former Bayern Munich man came on for Mexx Meerdink at the beginning of the second half and looked lively. In the 72nd minute, Zirkzee got on the end of a Tijjani Reijnders ball to score the all-important goal and secure three points for his team.

The Dutchman’s performance is bound to give Carrick a boost ahead of the game against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, especially with Sesko’s participation uncertain. Netherlands legend Willem van Hanegem has now provided his opinion on Zirkzee’s situation at Old Trafford.

United ace hailed by Dutch legend

Speaking to VoetbalZone, Van Hanegem hailed Zirkzee and attempted to assess the reason behind his recent struggles. He said: “Technically, he is one of the best strikers I know.”

“It is difficult for a player when you are the missing piece of the puzzle one time, and the next you are deemed not good enough at all for two years. That is how it works sometimes.”

With less than three months left until the winter transfer window, Zirkzee’s future continues to be subject to speculation. The Dutchman has registered nine goals and four assists in 79 appearances across competitions for the Premier League giants to date.

Final Thoughts

Zirkzee has failed to impress in his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Theatre of Dreams. With interest rising in his signature, it is perhaps time for United to cash in on him and sign an upgrade in 2027.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images