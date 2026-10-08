Paul Scholes has named Manchester United manager Michael Carrick as the best of his former teammates to join on a night out.

Speaking to goodbadfootball on Instagram, Scholes said Carrick would remain out all night and be the last man standing, although he then questioned whether he should have shared that detail about the current United boss.

Scholes and Carrick shared a successful United dressing room

Scholes and Carrick were long-serving teammates at Old Trafford during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

The pair won multiple Premier League titles together and were members of the United side that lifted the Champions League in 2008.

Their time together means Scholes had plenty of first-hand experience from which to judge Carrick’s stamina away from the pitch, even if his answer may surprise supporters accustomed to the manager’s quiet public persona.

Carrick was Scholes’ immediate choice

Asked which teammate was the best on a night out, Scholes initially suggested there were several candidates before quickly settling on Carrick.

“There’s a few,” he said. “Luke [Shaw]. Drinking-wise, probably Michael Carrick. Oh yeah, that’ll surprise a few people, but he’s there all night. He’d be the last one standing.”

When it was pointed out how rapidly he had supplied the name, the former midfielder insisted he had not known what question was coming.

Scholes added: “No, I knew straight away. I didn’t know what you was going to ask me, but yeah. I shouldn’t really say that about the Manchester United manager, should I? But anyway.”

Carrick’s composed manner has been a consistent feature of his public image, making Scholes’ light-hearted description an entertaining glimpse of a different side to the United manager.

Scholes’ anecdote will not influence matters on the pitch, but it adds another detail to the long relationship between two central figures from United’s recent history.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images