Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has lifted the lid on just how different life is in Manchester compared to her home in New York.

Following Mary Earps’ move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024, Tullis-Joyce has firmly established herself as the number one and become a key figure for United.

She has played a pivotal role under Marc Skinner, and this has continued under new boss Eva Olid.

Tullis-Joyce spoke to club media and made some comparisons between Manchester, her adopted home, and her native New York.

Preferred home

Asked where she prefers between Manchester and New York, Tullis-Joyce answered, “I think being from Long Island is especially meaningful for me because my whole family has grown up there. You’re never too far from the ocean or the beaches, and you can travel into the city to see a New York Knicks or New York Islanders game. There’s always something going on.”

“People’s ears always perk up when I say I’m from New York, so I’m a very proud New Yorker—especially when it comes to our food and pizza. The second I got to Manchester, I noticed there were so many bees around.”

“As a nature lover, I thought it was interesting that they were the city’s symbol. Looking deeper into it – the hard work and grit in this city – I definitely resonated with that, and it’s what I hope to show on the field too. That’s why I’ve made Manchester my home: I love the people and their values.”

Madison Square Garden vs. Old Trafford

On these two iconic sporting venues, the shot-stopper replied, “I am supremely American in this questionnaire because I grew up going to Madison Square Garden constantly. My mum has always supported me throughout my career, my love of sport and being an athlete, so we always went to Knicks games together. When I was in middle school, she would pick me up at around 2 or 3pm and we’d hop on the Long Island Rail Road to Madison Square Garden.”

“We’d sit in the seats, and I remember thinking they had the best chicken tenders. Madison Square Garden is a special place for me. But I absolutely love Old Trafford and playing there. My debut was at Old Trafford against West Ham, where I made my first professional header in a game, so it’s a really special place. Our fans are incredible.”

“Going back to the Manchester bees, they support us home and away and fill the stands every time we play there. When we have derby games against City, it’s absolutely buzzing. It’s the most incredible experience to play for our fans at Old Trafford, and I think it’s one of the most special stadiums I’ve played in. I’m very grateful.”

When the food debate was raised, Tullis-Joyce gave New York the crown, insisting nothing beats a deli sandwich.

She acknowledged that while the residents of Manchester love their roast dinners, New York boasts more variety and options.

Featured image Ric Tapia via Getty Images