Manchester United have been working behind the scenes to improve their academy in recent months.

Academy changes

There was earth-shattering news last month that academy star JJ Gabriel was seeking a move away from the club.

In spite of this, United have been trying to improve their academy situation in recent weeks, and Noah Ajayi signed his first professional contract.

United also completed three separate deals to sign starlets from the academies of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Karim Cassim and David Eze were both snapped up from City, and Isaac Konde joined from Anfield.

Tynan Thompson and Kit Margetson were also brought in from other English academies to strengthen the playing squad.

New coach

United have also been active in trying to improve their backroom staff at academy level.

Danny Hastings has confirmed on LinkedIn that he has joined Manchester United as the club’s new Under-13s Coach Analyst.

His profile states that the full-time appointment began last month, in September.

Hastings will bring significant experience to his role, having spent almost seven years at arch-rivals Liverpool.

He worked as an International Football Academy Coach at Anfield between 2014 and 2021, while also coaching Liverpool Women at Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, and Under-16 level.

The coach has also spent time as interim Under-21s coach, proving he has the capacity to work with a range of age levels throughout an academy.

Hastings later joined Fleetwood Town, where his six-year spell included roles as International Academy Lead Coach and Lead Youth Development Phase Coach.

United will hope he can have a long and successful career at the club, helping shape the next generation of academy players.

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