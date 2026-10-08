Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has entered the final year of his contract this season, adding another headache to INEOS’ already overburdened table. The Portuguese maestro is coming off an exceptional campaign, during which he broke the record for most assists in a single season and subsequently won the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Fernandes was also named the FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, further highlighting his esteemed position among peers and pundits. The 32-year-old remains indispensable for the Red Devils at the moment, despite a slow start to the new campaign.

United are 12th in the league table after five games and have already exited the EFL Cup in the third round. While Fernandes has not been at his scintillating best yet, he has still amassed four goals and one assist in seven games across competitions.

The player’s contract situation is generating attention from across Europe and an update on his future has now emerged.

One major issue holding up Fernandes’ renewal

According to TEAMtalk, Fernandes’ renewal process at United is being held up by the length of the new contract. The report states: “Manchester United contract talks with Bruno Fernandes are ongoing but a new agreement is not believed to be imminent, as a key issue continues to hold things up and a surprise new clause is even being discussed, TEAMtalk can reveal.”

The Red Devils already have the option to keep the player for an additional year, which they could trigger, but are ready to offer him a longer contract. The report continues: “We understand the club are prepared to offer him more security beyond that point as part of a new agreement, with a deal potentially running until 2029 and an option for a further year.”

“The issue is how long United are prepared to commit to Fernandes, with talks ongoing over whether the deal could be extended further.”

“One possibility being discussed is a longer-term agreement that could include an appearance-based clause, with the length of the contract potentially increasing automatically depending on Fernandes’s involvement.”

United remain keen for Fernandes to stay

TEAMtalk also rubbished previous reports suggesting that Rashford’s wages could have a bearing on Fernandes’ deal, adding: “Meanwhile, we understand suggestions that Rashford’s salary is having any bearing on Fernandes’s future have been described as ‘nonsensical’ at this point.”

The report reiterates that United are keen to tie the Portuguese Magnifico down to a new deal. It continues: “United’s hierarchy remain determined to keep Fernandes and there is no suggestion that the club are considering parting company with their captain.”

“However, as TEAMtalk has previously revealed, there is a consideration within the club over how long Fernandes can continue performing at the very highest level.”

The Red Devils are keen to avoid a situation similar to Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, where the Egyptian’s performances dropped significantly after renewal. The report concludes: “United do not want to find themselves locked into a long-term financial commitment if Fernandes’s level begins to decline significantly during the latter stages of his career.”

“Sources insist, however, that there is no question of United wanting to move Fernandes on. Instead, the club are attempting to find an agreement that rewards one of their most important players while also protecting themselves over the latter years of the contract.”

Bruno Fernandes: Stats by Managers at United

Coach Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Michael Carrick 27 9 15 4 - - 2,290' Darren Fletcher 2 - 2 - - - 151' Ruben Amorim 58 20 19 7 1 - 5,054' Ruud van Nistelrooy 4 4 2 - - - 360' Erik ten Hag 120 29 33 25 1 1 10,490' Ralf Rangnick 26 5 5 6 - - 2,269' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 97 44 33 13 - - 7,806' Total 334 111 109 55 2 1 28,420'

Final Thoughts

While United have to be cautious with the financial aspects of Fernandes’ renewal, they must do everything possible to tie him down to a new deal. The Portuguese remains the Red Devils’ most important player at the moment and they are not ready for a future without him yet.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Fernandes remains locked in renewal talks with United.

⚠️ The claims could be speculation on the part of the outlet.

TPP view

We believe Fernandes’ renewal is a genuine priority for United, but the details surrounding the length and potential clauses should be treated as tentative.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images