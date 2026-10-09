Manchester United’s pursuit of Angelo Stiller has taken an optimistic turn. The Red Devils were heavily linked with the German midfielder this summer, but failed to prise him away from VfB Stuttgart.

Instead, INEOS ended up signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea, Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, and Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion. On the back of their third-placed finish last season and with a new-look midfield, United were expected to hit a higher gear this season.

Unfortunately, that has hardly been the case, with Michael Carrick’s team languishing in 12th place in the Premier League table after five games. The Red Devils were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by Brighton, and have managed just two wins in seven games across competitions.

While Tielemans has been heavily involved alongside Kobbie Mainoo, Santos has been a peripheral figure, while Baleba is yet to kick a ball as he recovers from an ankle injury. The situation has prompted talk of further reinforcements in 2027, with a new striker and left-back high up on the priority list.

However, the Premier League giants could also be tempted to invest in midfield once again if results fail to improve. It now appears that they could have the opportunity to secure the services of Stiller.

Contract talks not progressing as planned

According to Sky Sports Germany, as cited by Buli News, Stuttgart are yet to reach a breakthrough in contract renewal talks with Stiller. The Bundesliga giants remain keen to keep hold of their prized asset.

However, there has been no indication that an agreement can be reached between the two parties. As such, a move away from the MHPArena is looking like a real possibility next summer, when the 25-year-old will enter the final year of his contract.

The German midfield maestro is not short of suitors at the moment, with United and Real Madrid specifically named in the report.

Angelo Stiller Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Bundesliga 4 4 - - 1 - 303' UEFA Champions League 1 1 - 1 - - 90' DFB-Pokal 1 1 - - 1 - 86' Total 6 6 - 1 2 - 479'

Do United need another midfielder?

United invested over £150 million in the midfield this summer, prioritising the position despite the need for reinforcements in other areas of the pitch. The Red Devils are expected to shift their focus to defensive reinforcements next year, with the back four likely to receive major attention.

Meanwhile, a new striker could also be on the agenda, especially with Benjamin Sesko struggling to live up to expectations. Recent reports suggest that INEOS could even consider a move for Crystal Palace hitman Jean-Paul Mateta at the turn of the year.

As such, it is unclear if United would have funds available to further invest in the middle of the park in 2027.

Final Thoughts

With Mainoo, Santos, Baleba, Tielemans, and even Mason Mount vying for the two midfield positions, talks of a move for Stiller in 2027 could be far-fetched. Instead, United should focus on strengthening their defence given their poor form at the back.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a top-tier source with impressive Bundesliga track record.

✅ Stiller’s future was also the subject to speculation this summer.

TPP view

We believe Stiller could leave Stuttgart in 2027, but it is too soon to speculate on whether United will be in the race.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images