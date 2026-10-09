It is criminal to watch Endrick struggle for game time at Real Madrid.

The Samba star was expected to take Europe by storm. His rare blend of explosive youthful potential, senior-level goalscoring efficiency in Brazil, and a dynamic left-footed profile made him a perfect fit for the modern attack, with every top European side chasing his signature.

Real Madrid ultimately won that fierce bidding war against the continent’s other UEFA Champions League heavyweights.

His first year in Europe was always going to be about acclimatising, so he did not immediately assume a key role at the Bernabéu. Still, he got his chances, making 22 league appearances for Los Blancos in the 2024–25 season.

He was expected to build on that in 2025–26, yet the opposite happened. Endrick struggled for minutes in the first half of last season, making just one league appearance.

By the winter transfer window, it was clear he needed regular football elsewhere. Lyon convinced Real Madrid to let him join them for the second half of the 2025–26 campaign, and he proved to be a revelation with Les Gones.

He rediscovered his mojo in Ligue 1: in 16 league appearances, he scored five goals and provided seven assists, and in three Coupe de France games he added two goals and one assist. “Bobby” was truly back.

As it was a straight loan with no obligation or option to buy, Endrick returned to Madrid in the summer.

Lyon, Manchester United and other top clubs all tried to sign him permanently. Still, he opted to stay in Spain, hoping for a proper chance under José Mourinho at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid nightmare

Seven games into the 2026–27 season, however, Endrick has been given a mere four minutes of game time. That is deeply disappointing, especially after the resurgence he enjoyed on loan at Lyon.

Leaving Real Madrid in the January window is surely something he must be contemplating now.

Decision made

Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that is the case.

However, while his desire to leave should set alarm bells ringing at Old Trafford, the Italian outlet has also dropped a transfer bombshell:

“Endrick has hinted to AC Milan that if there were a chance he could leave Madrid this winter, they would be his first choice,” Gazzetta reports.

“If the situation doesn’t change, his departure in the transfer window would be almost a given.”

Man United need Endrick more

With Joshua Zirkzee likely to leave in January, United need a replacement, and Endrick would undoubtedly be an excellent one.

If Michael Carrick can unlock him the way Lyon did, the 20-time English champions will be in for a treat.

For that to happen, however, Ineos must move fast and convince the Samba star that Old Trafford, not San Siro, is his best next destination.

Crucially, he has already named Bobby Charlton as his footballing idol, so selling him on the club his hero once played for should not be difficult.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Endrick continues to be linked with a Real Madrid exit

✅ AC Milan claim not corroborated by another top source

TPP view

We believe this AC Milan report is merely a tactic by Italian media to force the Serie A club into making a move by building a narrative around the Man United target.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

