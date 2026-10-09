Napoli have reportedly made a contract proposal to Scott McTominay, which could potentially pave the way for him to seal a return to Manchester United.

Speculation

Over the past few weeks, there have been persistent rumours that United are keen on bringing McTominay back to the club after an incredibly successful stint in Italy.

McTominay joined Napoli in 2024 and, since then, his fortunes have improved dramatically. He led the Partenopei to the Scudetto in his maiden campaign, while also winning the MVP award.

He has since built a reputation as one of the best goalscoring midfielders in Europe. Yet, uncertainty shrouds his future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. With his existing contract due to expire in 2028, Napoli are beginning to express anxiety over what may transpire.

It is said that the two parties are far apart in terms of their valuation for a new deal. Napoli are hesitant to meet McTominay’s wage demands.

Aston Villa and United have been credited with an interest in the Scotland international, although a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Red Devils are currently not pursuing him.

However, with an agreement yet to be concluded regarding an extended stay at Napoli, these links are unlikely to dissipate entirely.

It has now emerged that Napoli are prepared to insert a clause incorporating a “gentleman’s agreement”, which could potentially allow McTominay to leave in the future should he hold such ambitions.

McTominay latest

Italian journalist Giovanni Scotto said [via SportWitness], “He hasn’t renewed with Napoli and wants to think things through. Manchester United and Aston Villa have shown some interest.”

“But McTominay intends to wait.”

“Napoli don’t want to lose McTominay and will offer him a contract renewal with the possibility of leaving through a gentlemen’s agreement, a sort of handshake.”

“I’m not aware of any clauses. If the midfielder receives a significant offer, Napoli could let him leave in two or three years.”

Scotto added, “If the player wants to leave as early as June, his valuation for next summer is €25-30m (£21.7-26m), no less.”

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Saturday when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford.

Featured image Timothy Rogers via Getty Images