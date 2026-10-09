Antonio Conte: Man United make key decision after Italian’s latest comments

The pressure is mounting on Manchester United manager Michael Carrick after an underwhelming start to the 2026/27 season. While it is too early to draw conclusions, sitting 12th in the Premier League table after five games, with just one win, is hardly ideal for a club of the Red Devils’ stature.

To make matters worse, United have already exited the EFL Cup in the third round following a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils’ only clean sheet this season has come in the 4-0 Champions League victory over minnows Sabah.

United fans are likely to be shrouded in a sense of déjà vu, given how last season had started under former head coach Ruben Amorim. Carrick was brilliant after taking charge as the Portuguese’s temporary replacement, helping the Red Devils finish third in the league and earning the full-time job.

However, the English giants have failed to get out of first gear this season. The situation has prompted speculation regarding Carrick’s future, especially with someone like Antonio Conte available.

Conte’s open message

Earlier this month, in a video message for the Festival dello Sport in Trento, Conte appeared to suggest that he was taking a sabbatical after parting ways with Napoli this summer. The Italian manager’s words hinted that he may not be available to immediately replace Carrick at Old Trafford.

However, in a subsequent interview with The Athletic, Conte clarified his stance, expressing a desire to return to football management immediately. The former Chelsea manager specifically stated that he would like to help a fallen giant regain their lost glory, sending the rumour mill spinning again.

Conte’s Premier League credentials and winning mentality make him a fantastic choice for the Old Trafford hot seat. The Italian’s recent words, as such, could be seen as an open invitation for United to make a decision. It now appears that the Red Devils have already made a decision on the matter.

Antonio Conte: Managerial Stats

Team From To Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Win % Arezzo 1 July 2006 31 October 2006 12 1 7 4 4 10 −6 8.33 Arezzo 13 March 2007 12 June 2007 15 8 3 4 22 17 +5 53.33 Bari 27 December 2007 23 June 2009 67 32 22 13 98 63 +35 47.76 Atalanta 21 September 2009 7 January 2010 14 3 4 7 14 21 −7 21.43 Siena 23 May 2010 30 May 2011 44 22 14 8 71 38 +33 50.00 Juventus 31 May 2011 15 July 2014 151 102 34 15 280 101 +179 67.55 Italy 14 August 2014 2 July 2016 25 14 7 4 34 21 +13 56.00 Chelsea 3 July 2016 13 July 2018 106 69 17 20 212 102 +110 65.09 Inter Milan 31 May 2019 26 May 2021 102 64 23 15 214 102 +112 62.75 Tottenham Hotspur 2 November 2021 26 March 2023 76 41 12 23 136 85 +51 53.95 Napoli 5 June 2024 24 May 2026 91 52 22 17 138 83 +55 57.14 Career Total 703 408 165 130 1,223 646 +577 58.04

United make Conte decision

According to Football Insider, Conte is on United’s wish list if they decide to part ways with Carrick. The report states: “Antonio Conte is on Man United’s shortlist of potential next managers if they decide to part ways with Michael Carrick, sources have told Football Insider.”

While Conte’s recent comments suggest he is available to take over immediately, the report insists that the Red Devils are not planning to offer him the job just yet. It continues: “Carrick has retained their trust so far, despite a tough start to the campaign, with more time being offered to turn their form around.”

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke added: “If Manchester United do make a decision to look for a new manager and get rid of Michael Carrick, Antonio Conte will be one of the names in the frame.”

“He is a proven winner, as shown by his spell at Chelsea and the great success he has had in Italy as well. He’s out of work, so it would be a lot easier to try and bring him in. Obviously people were putting two and two together with Manchester United and him, but look, they are sticking with Carrick for now and they’re hoping that he can turn things around.”

“Conte, because of his previous record of success and obviously him being out of work, he’s going to be on a number of clubs’ lists if they do want to make a managerial change.”

Final Thoughts

United are right to be patient with Carrick, who showed great promise last season, but has been hampered by injuries and squad limitations this campaign. Instead, INEOS should consider backing him in the winter transfer window, with a new defender and a striker fast emerging as priorities.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Previous reports suggest United are willing to be patient with Carrick.

⚠️ Conte’s availability and track record could tempt INEOS if results fail to improve.

TPP view

We believe that while Conte could be a tempting option for United, they are likely to stick with Carrick for now.

Featured image by Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images