Home » Antonio Conte: Man United make key decision after Italian’s latest comments

Antonio Conte: Man United make key decision after Italian’s latest comments

by Deepungsu Pandit
written by Deepungsu Pandit
Picture of Antonio Conte

The pressure is mounting on Manchester United manager Michael Carrick after an underwhelming start to the 2026/27 season. While it is too early to draw conclusions, sitting 12th in the Premier League table after five games, with just one win, is hardly ideal for a club of the Red Devils’ stature.

To make matters worse, United have already exited the EFL Cup in the third round following a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils’ only clean sheet this season has come in the 4-0 Champions League victory over minnows Sabah.

United fans are likely to be shrouded in a sense of déjà vu, given how last season had started under former head coach Ruben Amorim. Carrick was brilliant after taking charge as the Portuguese’s temporary replacement, helping the Red Devils finish third in the league and earning the full-time job.

However, the English giants have failed to get out of first gear this season. The situation has prompted speculation regarding Carrick’s future, especially with someone like Antonio Conte available.

Conte’s open message

Earlier this month, in a video message for the Festival dello Sport in Trento, Conte appeared to suggest that he was taking a sabbatical after parting ways with Napoli this summer. The Italian manager’s words hinted that he may not be available to immediately replace Carrick at Old Trafford.

However, in a subsequent interview with The Athletic, Conte clarified his stance, expressing a desire to return to football management immediately. The former Chelsea manager specifically stated that he would like to help a fallen giant regain their lost glory, sending the rumour mill spinning again.

Conte’s Premier League credentials and winning mentality make him a fantastic choice for the Old Trafford hot seat. The Italian’s recent words, as such, could be seen as an open invitation for United to make a decision. It now appears that the Red Devils have already made a decision on the matter.

Antonio Conte: Managerial Stats

TeamFromToPlayedWonDrawnLostGFGAGDWin %
Arezzo1 July 200631 October 200612174410−68.33
Arezzo13 March 200712 June 2007158342217+553.33
Bari27 December 200723 June 2009673222139863+3547.76
Atalanta21 September 20097 January 2010143471421−721.43
Siena23 May 201030 May 201144221487138+3350.00
Juventus31 May 201115 July 20141511023415280101+17967.55
Italy14 August 20142 July 20162514743421+1356.00
Chelsea3 July 201613 July 2018106691720212102+11065.09
Inter Milan31 May 201926 May 2021102642315214102+11262.75
Tottenham Hotspur2 November 202126 March 20237641122313685+5153.95
Napoli5 June 202424 May 20269152221713883+5557.14
Career Total7034081651301,223646+57758.04

Source: Wikipedia.

United make Conte decision

According to Football Insider, Conte is on United’s wish list if they decide to part ways with Carrick. The report states: “Antonio Conte is on Man United’s shortlist of potential next managers if they decide to part ways with Michael Carrick, sources have told Football Insider.”

While Conte’s recent comments suggest he is available to take over immediately, the report insists that the Red Devils are not planning to offer him the job just yet. It continues: “Carrick has retained their trust so far, despite a tough start to the campaign, with more time being offered to turn their form around.”

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke added: “If Manchester United do make a decision to look for a new manager and get rid of Michael Carrick, Antonio Conte will be one of the names in the frame.”

“He is a proven winner, as shown by his spell at Chelsea and the great success he has had in Italy as well. He’s out of work, so it would be a lot easier to try and bring him in. Obviously people were putting two and two together with Manchester United and him, but look, they are sticking with Carrick for now and they’re hoping that he can turn things around.”

Conte, because of his previous record of success and obviously him being out of work, he’s going to be on a number of clubs’ lists if they do want to make a managerial change.”

Final Thoughts

United are right to be patient with Carrick, who showed great promise last season, but has been hampered by injuries and squad limitations this campaign. Instead, INEOS should consider backing him in the winter transfer window, with a new defender and a striker fast emerging as priorities.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Previous reports suggest United are willing to be patient with Carrick.
⚠️ Conte’s availability and track record could tempt INEOS if results fail to improve.

TPP view

We believe that while Conte could be a tempting option for United, they are likely to stick with Carrick for now.

Featured image by Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

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Deepungsu has been a Manchester United fan since 2000. In his playing days, he was an attacking midfielder with a proclivity for the back heel. Right now, however, he prefers to operate as a regista. Deepungsu has been writing about the Red Devils, Football, and other things since 2009. He has worked for over seven years with Sportskeeda, writing football reviews, opinions and news articles. Deepungsu also maintains a blog, The Thinking Me, where he writes about life and things that interest him. His favourite Manchester United player is Paul Scholes.

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