Manchester United bosses have made a stunning private admission about the club’s business during the summer window.

Early struggles

United have endured a tough start to the 2026/27 Premier League season, with pressure mounting on Michael Carrick and his coaching staff.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur means that United have managed just six points from as many games so far this term.

United took the lead in the 73rd minute through Bryan Mbeumo and were given a further boost five minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for headbutting Luke Shaw. However, the Red Devils were unable to hold on to their advantage as Dominic Solanke restored parity in stoppage time.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the top brass have no immediate plans to replace Carrick, who is coming under increasing scrutiny.

As United’s difficulties persist, questions are once again being raised regarding the summer transfer window and whether sufficient measures were taken to give the team a realistic prospect of being competitive. United focused their efforts on bolstering the midfield, securing the signings of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton respectively.

United opted against reinforcing their attacking and defensive departments, a decision which already appears to have been a massive mishap.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun, United chiefs have privately conceded that they made mistakes.

Sobering admission

Luckhurst claims, “Manchester United power brokers privately accept that they fell short in the transfer window.”

“The £70m Carlos Baleba, who made his debut in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Saturday, was a long-term target but United insiders have admitted Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos were ‘a long way down the list.'”

“There is particular regret at United that they had to withdraw from the Ederson move after a medical flagged a major issue with his knee.”

“Senior figures at United are also rueing the failure to add a left-back, having held exploratory talks with Newcastle defender Lewis Hall.”

Luckhurst writes that Hall was open to joining United but was eventually convinced to stay at Newcastle. He has since signed a new long-term deal. It is understood that United’s top midfield targets were Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes, Ederson and Aurelien Tchouameni.

United are next in action on Tuesday when they face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

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