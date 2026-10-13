Home » Andrea Medina’s meteoric rise continues with international call-up for world champions

Andrea Medina’s meteoric rise continues with international call-up for world champions

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Andrea Medina

Andrea Medina made her debut for Spain Women against the United States in what is turning into an excellent season for the defender.

Fine start

Medina has played youth football for the Spanish national team while she was at Atletico Madrid.

Nonetheless, she secured a move to play for Manchester United in the summer and has truly prospered under her compatriot Eva Olid.

The defender has been a regular starter in the team and, despite playing as a full back earlier in the season, Medina is currently being used as an attacking winger.

This was evident as she scored her first goal for the club in a 2-1 win over West Ham United at the end of September.

Medina was also voted the club’s Player of the Month in an outstanding first few weeks at the club.

International call-up

The 22-year-old was called up to Spain’s squad to face the United States in two friendlies and came off the bench in the first match.

Medina played 24 minutes, completing 91% of her passes and all of her cross attempts.

She did not have any shots or key passes in the match, though, as Spain came out on top as 2-0 winners.

The youngster made one interception and a clearance but did not win any of her three duel attempts.

Simi Awujo

The 23-year-old also played 73 minutes of action in Canada Women’s 3-4 loss to Denmark.

Awujo did not make any key passes and only completed 76% of her passing attempts.

She also failed to have a shot on goal and was ineffective in duels, winning just one of her six attempts.

Andrea Medina stats vs the USA

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists0
Def. contributions2
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Ground duels (won)3 (0)
Fouls2
Dribbled past0
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)1 (1)
Accurate passes10/11 (91%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)5/5 (100%)
Passes in own half (acc.)5/6 (83%)
Long balls (accurate)1/2 (50%)
Touches23
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost4
Total carrying distance23.9 m
Carries4
Total progression5.7 m
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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