Andrea Medina made her debut for Spain Women against the United States in what is turning into an excellent season for the defender.

Fine start

Medina has played youth football for the Spanish national team while she was at Atletico Madrid.

Nonetheless, she secured a move to play for Manchester United in the summer and has truly prospered under her compatriot Eva Olid.

The defender has been a regular starter in the team and, despite playing as a full back earlier in the season, Medina is currently being used as an attacking winger.

This was evident as she scored her first goal for the club in a 2-1 win over West Ham United at the end of September.

Medina was also voted the club’s Player of the Month in an outstanding first few weeks at the club.

International call-up

The 22-year-old was called up to Spain’s squad to face the United States in two friendlies and came off the bench in the first match.

Medina played 24 minutes, completing 91% of her passes and all of her cross attempts.

She did not have any shots or key passes in the match, though, as Spain came out on top as 2-0 winners.

The youngster made one interception and a clearance but did not win any of her three duel attempts.

Simi Awujo

The 23-year-old also played 73 minutes of action in Canada Women’s 3-4 loss to Denmark.

Awujo did not make any key passes and only completed 76% of her passing attempts.

She also failed to have a shot on goal and was ineffective in duels, winning just one of her six attempts.

Andrea Medina stats vs the USA

Statistic Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Def. contributions 2 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Ground duels (won) 3 (0) Fouls 2 Dribbled past 0 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 1 (1) Accurate passes 10/11 (91%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 5/5 (100%) Passes in own half (acc.) 5/6 (83%) Long balls (accurate) 1/2 (50%) Touches 23 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 4 Total carrying distance 23.9 m Carries 4 Total progression 5.7 m Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images