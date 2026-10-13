Michael Carrick is under immense scrutiny as he heads into the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

They have started well in Europe, securing a 4-0 win over Sabah FK, but Atletico are expected to present a different challenge altogether and could make things even more difficult for Carrick.

Michael Carrick retains confidence

According to Fabrizio Romano, the situation is “under control” for Michael Carrick at the moment, with the Manchester United hierarchy giving him time and confidence.

It is claimed that the message inside the club is that the players are still behind him, despite showing a serious lack of intent and intensity on the field.

“Manchester United are still giving time and confidence to Michael Carrick. That’s the message coming from the club. Inside Manchester United they feel that the players are still with Michael Carrick,” the Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel.

However, Romano underlined that it is going to be a really important couple of weeks at United before the next international break.

United have picked up just six points from their first six Premier League matches, and current results are “not acceptable”. “They have to change the rhythm,” he added.

Diego Simeone sends Manchester United warning to his players

Despite United’s struggles of late, Diego Simeone praised the Red Devils in his pre-match press conference.

“We face an opponent that applies intense pressure in your half, closing you down quickly, and has players with speed,” Simeone said on Monday.

“Despite their recent results, including a lot of draws, they are still creating the kind of danger that they did last year. They’re a strong team.”

The Atletico boss is regarded as one of the best managers in the game currently, and a win over his side in Madrid would give Carrick a lot of credit in the bank to oversee the tricky period at the helm.

Meanwhile, a defeat may push several fans to demand that United look for an experienced permanent manager, such as Antonio Conte or Simeone.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images