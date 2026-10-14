Manchester United have reached a decision regarding Lisandro Martinez’s future following his surprise outburst after the 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid. The Red Devils suffered their fourth defeat in nine games across competitions this season on Tuesday, 13 October, at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The Premier League giants had previously marked their return to the premier European club competition by picking up a 4-0 win over Sabah last month. That, however, is only one of United’s two wins in all competitions this campaign.

Against Atletico Madrid, they conceded in the first minute, had Leny Yoro sent off in the 74th minute, and conceded again five minutes later to eventually lose the game 2-0. That eventually led to Martinez publicly criticising technical director Jason Wilcox for an underwhelming summer transfer window.

United concentrated mostly in midfield this summer

United invested over £150 million in midfield this summer, but failed to reinforce other areas of the pitch. Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba arrived to strengthen the middle of the park, while free agent Karl Darlow joined to bolster the goalkeeping department.

The English giants also signed Kit Margetson, Cristian Orozco and Tynan Thompson, but they are expected to spend time with the academy teams. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have struggled to impress this season and currently sit 13th in the Premier League table after six games.

They have also exited the EFL Cup in the third round at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. Nevertheless, Martinez’s rant is unlikely to make him a popular figure in the Red Devils’ boardroom, especially with the player’s future also uncertain.

The Argentine has entered the final year of his contract and is yet to be offered a new deal. His latest outburst, as such, has led to suggestions that the Old Trafford hierarchy could let him leave next summer. An update on his future has now emerged.

Lisandro Martinez Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 - - 1 - - 450' UEFA Champions League 2 2 1 - - - - 180' EFL Cup - - - - - - - - Total 7 7 1 - 1 - - 630'

United not planning drastic Martinez action

According to TEAMtalk, United are unimpressed by Martinez’s comments but are not considering his immediate sale. The report states: “Manchester United are not planning to sell Lisandro Martinez just because of his criticism of the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, TEAMtalk understands, but the club are not happy with his decision to go public.”

Journalist Graeme Bailey added: “Man Utd are not happy that the quotes were made in such a public manner, but they understand the situation; they share the same views in many ways.”

“They know they didn’t get all their work done. In terms of Martinez, no knee-jerk reactions, but the hierarchy won’t dictate to Michael Carrick…he has 100% say so on team selection.

“Martinez’ future is one being assessed; brief discussions took place earlier this year, but they also have an option, so no massive hurry. Man Utd are comfortable at the moment with it, but he won’t be sold purely off the back of this.”

Final Thoughts

Martinez has not been at his best this season, and while his frustration is understandable, perhaps the player let his emotions get the better of him. Meanwhile, previous reports suggest that United are relaxed about his situation, especially since they have the option of extending his contract by an additional year.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Martinez remains a key member of United’s starting XI.

⚠️ The Old Trafford hierarchy could view Martinez’s public criticism as a challenge to their authority.

TPP view

We believe that while United are unlikely to be impressed by the player’s comments, they could refrain from taking any drastic action for now.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images