Former Manchester United stars Quinton Fortune and Wes Brown have identified positives from new signing Carlos Baleba’s performance in the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. The Red Devils suffered their first loss in the Champions League this season on Tuesday at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Michael Carrick’s team went behind in the first minute of the game when Pablo Barrios found the back of the net. United were reduced to 10 men after Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card in the 74th minute, and Ademola Lookman scored five minutes later to wrap up three points for Los Rojiblancos.

The result marked another setback for Carrick, who has struggled to live up to expectations this campaign. The Red Devils have won just two of their nine games in all competitions this season, and are now winless in their last five games.

There is a cloud of despair surrounding Old Trafford at the moment, although Baleba’s debut could provide a thin ray of sunshine for fans desperate for something to cling to.

Baleba continues to impress

United started the summer transfer window by signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to bolster their midfield. However, they still needed a successor for Casemiro, who left at the end of last season, and managed to secure the services of Baleba for the job.

Unfortunately, the Cameroonian was nursing an ankle injury picked up during pre-season training, which delayed his debut for the Red Devils. Baleba was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw against Fulham just before the international break.

The 22-year-old was named on the bench for last weekend’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur, before entering the field in the 59th minute. Baleba was very impressive, although he could not help United pick up a win.

The Cameroonian was subsequently included in the starting XI against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and left a lasting impression during his 66 minutes on the pitch. His efforts have now earned him praise from Brown and Fortune.

Carlos Baleba Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played UEFA Champions League 1 1 - - - - 66' Premier League 1 0 - - - - 31' EFL Cup - - - - - - - UEFA Conference League Qualifying - - - - - - - Total 2 1 - - - - 97'

Wes Brown praises Baleba

Speaking on MUTV, Brown insisted that Baleba will get even better as he builds his match fitness. He said: “This is first start, and he won’t be match fit yet, but he’s a young lad, and you can see the potential there.”

“He’s very good in tight areas, getting out of trouble, and he looks to push the ball forward as well, which definitely will be an advantage for us going into the next few games. He’s just finding his feet.”

Fortune, who previously praised Baleba after his cameo against Spurs, reiterated the need for the player to play regularly. He added: “Every time he gets the ball, look, something’s going to happen, and he just brings a different energy.”

“Of course, we want to see him at full 100% fitness, and that come only from playing games. So I hope he starts [against Leeds], and he plays well and helps the team.”

Final Thoughts

United appear to have hit the jackpot with Baleba, but it is important not to get carried away. Having missed pre-season due to injury, the Cameroonian may need time to reach his true potential this season.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images