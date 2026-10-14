Man United stars take sides after Lisandro Martinez launches extraordinary attack on Jason Wilcox

Manchester United players have reportedly picked their side following Lisandro Martinez’s stunning outburst against the board and Jason Wilcox.

Martinez turns up the heat

United’s winless run stretched to five matches in all competitions as they fell 2-0 to Atletico Madrid, with their night going from bad to worse when Leny Yoro was sent off in the 74th minute for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Things became even more difficult for United after Martinez publicly and directly criticised the hierarchy for failing to adequately back Michael Carrick during the summer window.

Martinez made it clear that he expected more from Wilcox, insisting that the power brokers at Old Trafford should share the blame for the club’s woes so far this season.

In a separate interview with Peter Schmeichel, the Argentina international said he will not be silenced and will tell the truth unless things change.

His scathing comments have sparked debate about the roles played by Wilcox, Omar Berrada and the ownership group in United’s troubles, with many contending that the club has been badly let down and that if Carrick departs, they should follow.

Now, talkSPORT have revealed how Martinez’s teammates feel about the club’s situation.

United players make stance known

According to journalist Alex Crook, Martinez is just one of several senior players who are not happy with the hierarchy after a botched summer.

Crook writes, “talkSPORT has been told the Argentine is by no means the only United star unhappy with a perceived lack of ambition at board level with sporting director Wilcox firmly in their firing line.”

EXC: As opposed to going rogue, Lisandro Martinez is one of several senior #MUFC players frustrated with the hierarchy as attention shifts to the future of sporting director Jason Wilcox. Martinez was waiting for the right moment to drop the 💣 https://t.co/IpJddi2IcT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) October 14, 2026

“There is a sense Wilcox missed the opportunity to build on the momentum of the second half of last season by only bringing in three midfielders in the summer when other areas of the squad were in need of additions.”

Crook observes that Bruno Fernandes, too, has looked visibly upset on the field, which could go some way to explaining his negative demeanour.

Questioned on Martinez’s comments, Carrick insisted he had not really heard them, dismissing them as the product of raw post-match emotions.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images