Ellen Wangerheim has not had the easiest time during her first year in Manchester.

Struggles in England

She has struggled to secure a spot in the first team, and every time she does, she fails to convert chances.

The Swede was particularly guilty of missing some gilt-edged chances against Sheffield United Women, where everyone else seemed to fill their boots with goals in the 10-1 victory.

Despite signing from Hammarby in January this year, she has still not registered her first goal for the club.

International confidence boost

Wangerheim started on the bench, but she made a huge impact, helping the Swedish Women under-23s beat Finland 3-2.

She controlled the ball well in the box and laid it off for her teammate, Nova Selin, to fire into the goal from inside the penalty area.

Wangerheim showed her strength and skill on one move, as late in the game she once again held the ball up well and played a deft touch for her partner up front, Selin, to curl a delightful finish into the top corner.

There would be even more drama for the United player, though, as she scored a late winner after 89 minutes of play.

The ball was played into her in the box, and she took it away from her feet and fired an unstoppable left-footed drive into the roof of the net to secure the friendly win for her side.

The match will have been a fantastic confidence boost for the Swedish striker as she looks to kick-start her career at Manchester United.

United will next be in action on Sunday, 18th October, against Charlton Athletic.

Wangerheim will hope her performances for her nation catch the eye of Eva Olid.

Målskyttarna i kvällens U23-match mot Finland 🔥 ⚽️ Nova Selin x2

⚽️ Ellen Wangerheim #SWEU23 https://t.co/nCfVmrVf0x — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) October 8, 2026

Feature image Luca Amedeo Bizzarri via Getty Images