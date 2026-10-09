Home » Ellen Wangerheim produces international masterclass that could kick start her career in England

Ellen Wangerheim produces international masterclass that could kick start her career in England

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Ellen Wangerheim has not had the easiest time during her first year in Manchester.

Struggles in England

She has struggled to secure a spot in the first team, and every time she does, she fails to convert chances.

The Swede was particularly guilty of missing some gilt-edged chances against Sheffield United Women, where everyone else seemed to fill their boots with goals in the 10-1 victory.

Despite signing from Hammarby in January this year, she has still not registered her first goal for the club.

International confidence boost

Wangerheim started on the bench, but she made a huge impact, helping the Swedish Women under-23s beat Finland 3-2.

She controlled the ball well in the box and laid it off for her teammate, Nova Selin, to fire into the goal from inside the penalty area.

Wangerheim showed her strength and skill on one move, as late in the game she once again held the ball up well and played a deft touch for her partner up front, Selin, to curl a delightful finish into the top corner.

There would be even more drama for the United player, though, as she scored a late winner after 89 minutes of play.

The ball was played into her in the box, and she took it away from her feet and fired an unstoppable left-footed drive into the roof of the net to secure the friendly win for her side.

The match will have been a fantastic confidence boost for the Swedish striker as she looks to kick-start her career at Manchester United.

United will next be in action on Sunday, 18th October, against Charlton Athletic.

Wangerheim will hope her performances for her nation catch the eye of Eva Olid.

Feature image Luca Amedeo Bizzarri via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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