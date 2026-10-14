Lisandro Martinez: Wayne Rooney delivers verdict on Man United star’s explosive interview

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has slammed Lisandro Martinez for his controversial interview following the 2-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. The Red Devils went behind in the first minute at the Metropolitano Stadium to a Pablo Barrios strike.

Things went from bad to worse for the Premier League side in the 74th minute, when Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card. Ademola Lookman doubled Los Rojiblancos’ lead five minutes later, effectively putting the game to bed.

Following the game, Martinez gave an explosive interview in which he appeared to point fingers at technical director Jason Wilcox for not reinforcing the squad properly over the summer. United spent over £150 million in the midfield this year but failed to strengthen the backline or attack.

They currently sit 13th in the Premier League table after six games, with just one win under their belt. Overall, they have just two wins and four defeats in nine games in all competitions this season, seven of which Martinez has started. Rooney has now shared his thoughts on the Argentine’s public criticism of Wilcox.

Lisandro Martinez Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 - - 1 - - 450' UEFA Champions League 2 2 1 - - - - 180' EFL Cup - - - - - - - - Total 7 7 1 - 1 - - 630'

Rooney slams Martinez

Speaking to Prime Video after the game (via The Independent), Rooney insisted that Martinez should have had the conversation behind closed doors. He said: “It’s a difficult one because I always used to feel that I was outspoken as a player and you want to have your opinion.”

“I think he’s maybe gone a bit too far, and that should have stayed internal. The fans want to hear the players speak, they want to hear the players care so you can clearly see that he cares and he wants the club to invest more money in more players, and to do that he’s probably one of the players who’ll be out the door if I’m being honest.”

“His performances haven’t been good enough, but I think in some ways he’s right in terms of the club needing to invest more at the top end of the pitch and the defence, but I think it looks like it was a bit of an agenda and he wanted to say that because it doesn’t reflect the performance. I thought the performance was better.”

“That interview is not going to help the situation that the club is in. It’s going to bring greater noise, the players are unhappy, they’re unsettled and don’t trust their own team-mates. It’s not going to help at all.”

Young insists players must take responsibility

Former United winger Ashley Young also criticised Martinez, adding: “We spoke before the game on how the club needs to invest more, but when they invested in midfield they are not going to be able to go [and buy more].”

“What does he want, a whole new team? They are not going to do that. They need to start in different positions. They could have brought in defence, they could have brought in front but they didn’t.”

“He’s just come off the pitch, and emotions are running high. I get and understand that, but we know the recruitment needs to work, it has to be better but it takes time and do it.”

“The players know that themselves and need to take it among themselves that they are the players in this squad and they are the ones on this pitch and go and produce. There won’t be any changes now until you get to January.”

Final Thoughts

Martinez’s contract expires at the end of this season, adding another layer to his interview. For now, however, United have to put the disappointment of Tuesday behind them and prepare for the trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United this weekend.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images