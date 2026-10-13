Benjamin Sesko: Dwight Yorke sends bold message to Michael Carrick about Man United star

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has endured a tough start to the new campaign and is currently sidelined after aggravating his shin injury. However, even before his injury, the Slovenian had found game time hard to come by this season.

Sesko enjoyed a decent debut campaign after arriving in the summer of 2025, finishing last season with 12 goals in all competitions. The 23-year-old was particularly impressive after Michael Carrick’s arrival at the turn of the year.

Unfortunately, Sesko picked up a shin injury against Liverpool in May that ended his campaign and kept him out of pre-season training. Meanwhile, having invested heavily in midfield, United were expected to hit a higher gear this season.

However, that has not happened, with the club picking up just one win in six league games and currently languishing in 13th place in the Premier League table. Even more surprising has been Carrick’s reluctance to start Sesko in league games, with the manager preferring to use Matheus Cunha in the No. 9 role in the Premier League.

Sesko’s struggles with United this season

After missing the entire pre-season, Sesko started the 2026/27 campaign from the bench against Hull City on the opening day. He was called into action in the second half, but failed to have an impact as United lost 2-0.

The Slovenian found himself on the bench once again in the following game, the 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, in which he was only afforded 10 minutes of action. Sesko then came off the bench against Everton to score in the 2-2 draw and subsequently earned his first start against Sabah in the Champions League.

The former RB Leipzig star marked the occasion with his second goal of the campaign, sending a clear message to Carrick. However, the Slovenian was back on the bench against Manchester City in the following game, which the Red Devils lost 1-0 despite having a man advantage for more than an hour.

Sesko entered the pitch in the 23rd minute but could not have an impact. Nevertheless, Carrick handed him a rare start against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup in the following game, which United lost 3-2.

Benjamin Sesko Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 4 0 1 - - - 76' UEFA Champions League 1 1 1 - - - 64' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 66' Total 6 2 2 - - - 206'

The Slovenian then missed the 1-1 draw with Fulham through injury and was unavailable for the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as well. Red Devils legend Dwight Yorke has now given his thoughts on Sesko’s struggles for game time this season.

Yorke wants Sesko to lead the line

Speaking to talkSPORT, Yorke insisted that Sesko has all the attributes to be a hit at Old Trafford and urged Carrick to use him from the start once he returns to full fitness. He said: “Manchester United has always been talented in terms of the attacking areas and we always tend to win games from the front.”

“Yes, defenders do play their role and there have been some terrific defenders in the past. When you look at those players up top, for me the big question mark there with Carrick, I don’t understand why Sesko doesn’t play.”

“I know he’s injured now but you’ve got to play the guy as a nine. You have to trust the kid, he’s got all the attributes. Yes, he’s come off the bench and scored but you have to push him up top and let the others feed off him.”

“He’s a handful, he works extremely hard and for me that’s the one thing that’s a bit concerning that he doesn’t give Sesko that opportunity to really lead that line up top.”

Final Thoughts

Sesko is unavailable for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium. There remain concerns that the Slovenian’s injury could be far more serious than previously imagined, which could significantly impact United’s season.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images