Manchester United are expected to return for Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall in 2027, but securing his services is unlikely to be straightforward. The Red Devils were keen to sign the Englishman this summer, but failed to get a deal across the line.

The Premier League giants are drawing up succession plans for Luke Shaw, who is now over 30 years old and has also entered the final year of his contract. The Englishman started every game in the Premier League last season, but has missed four of United’s nine matches across competitions this campaign.

The Red Devils are trying to identify a long-term replacement for Shaw, with the left-back position rapidly emerging as a problematic area. The English giants would ideally like to address the situation at the turn of the year, and Hall could be a fantastic option for the job, either in the winter or next summer.

However, a fresh update suggests that United could struggle to prise him away from St. James’ Park in 2027.

Newcastle set massive price tag for Hall

According to Flashscore, Newcastle will ask for a massive fee if United return for Hall in 2027. The report states: “Newcastle United are expected to double down on their stance over Lewis Hall if Manchester United attempt to make new attempts to fix their left-back problem.”

The report adds that while United backed away from Hall after the Magpies’ reluctance to sell this summer, they were convinced a deal would be possible for £70 million. However, with the English full-back signing a new contract until 2031, that valuation is expected to rise.

The report continues: “There is growing talk of Newcastle’s valuation potentially exceeding €100m as the defender’s standing in the game continues to rise. United remain admirers of Hall and would like to revisit the possibility of signing him, but the financial demands are a major obstacle.”

With the club currently sitting 13th in the Premier League table, their finances could be further impacted if they miss out on the Champions League this season.

Lewis Hall Stats: 2026/27 Season Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 6 2 8 Minutes 539 180 719 Starts 6 2 8 Sub appearances 0 0 0 Goals 1 0 1 Assists 1 1 2 Key passes 7 5 12 Dribbles attempted 14 4 18 Dribbles completed 7 2 9 Dribble success % 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% Tackles 14 5 19 Interceptions 7 2 9 Blocks 8 2 10 Duels 69 27 96 Duels won 33 15 48 Duels won % 47.8% 55.6% 50.0% Fouls won 7 5 12 Fouls committed 4 3 7 Yellow cards 0 0 0 Red cards 0 0 0

Which other left-backs are on United’s radar?

Hall is not the only candidate on United’s wish list to reinforce the left-back area, although he is the most desirable option for the job. However, should the Magpies refuse to budge from their valuation of the Englishman, the Red Devils could be forced to consider alternative targets.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde was on the Premier League giants’ wish list this summer and they could return for him in January. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that the Catalans are willing to let the player leave on loan.

United also have their eyes on RB Leipzig full-back David Raum, whose contract expires at the end of this campaign. If the German refrains from signing a new deal, he could be a cost-effective option for the job, with reports suggesting that his future could make headlines in 2027.

Bournemouth speedster Adrien Truffert has also been named as an option, along with Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell.

Final Thoughts

United are unlikely to offer €100 million for Hall in 2027 and unless his price drops, INEOS may have to abandon a move for the player. The Englishman could have been a fantastic option to replace Shaw at Old Trafford, and perhaps the Red Devils missed a trick by not pushing for him this summer.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Hall is under long-term contract at St James’ Park.

⚠️ The reported €100 million valuation could be speculation rather than Newcastle’s actual valuation

TPP view

We believe Newcastle are likely to demand a substantial fee to deter Hall’s suitors, but the reported valuation appears excessive and should be treated with caution.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images