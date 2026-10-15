Daniel Banjaqui: Man United battling Barcelona and Inter Milan for €40m Benfica star

Manchester United are preparing for further squad investments in 2027 after a poor start to the new campaign. The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League table, with six points from their first six games, including just one win and two defeats.

Michael Carrick’s team also suffered a demoralising 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atlético Madrid in midweek in the Champions League. The situation is bound to force INEOS to consider reinforcements as early as January, when the transfer window reopens.

A new striker is likely to be high on the agenda, amid Benjamin Sesko’s struggles and Joshua Zirkzee’s failure to convince Carrick. A new defender could also be on United’s wish list, given that they have conceded 14 goals in nine games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the English giants wanted a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw this summer, so a new left-back could be targeted as well. However, it now appears that the Red Devils are also eyeing reinforcements on the right flank, where there has not been much competition for Diogo Dalot.

United eyeing Daniel Banjaqui

According to Wednesday’s print edition of O Jogo, as cited by Sport Witness, United have set their sights on Benfica right-back Daniel Banjaqui. The teenage full-back rose through the ranks at the Portuguese club before breaking into the first team last season.

While he is yet to cement a place in the senior side, Banjaqui has been quite impressive with the Portugal Under-21 team. The player’s efforts have already earned him admirers at clubs across the continent, as previously relayed by The Peoples Person.

The latest report states that United, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Newcastle United are showing the most interest in the 18-year-old and are leading the race. All four have reportedly gathered information about the Portuguese full-back ahead of a possible move.

This season, Banjaqui has registered 261 minutes of action for the senior side, and played the full 90 minutes against AC Milan in the Europa League.

Daniel Banjaqui Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Liga Portugal 2 3 3 - - - - - 250' Liga Portugal 2 2 - - - - - 171' UEFA Europa League 1 1 - - 1 - - 90' UEFA Europa League Qualifying - - - - - - - - Total 6 6 - - 1 - - 511'

Benfica set asking price

The report goes on to state that Benfica would be ready to let Banjaqui leave for €35-40 million. However, the Portuguese club are also convinced that he could develop in leaps and bounds under the guidance of Marco Silva.

Should the teenager continue his steady progression, his price could rise to €50 million. Banjaqui is under contract until 2031, so Benfica are under no pressure to let him leave.

He also has an €80 million release clause in his deal, but the Portuguese club are likely to let him leave for a lesser fee.

Final Thoughts

Banjaqui has displayed qualities that could make him a good long-term replacement for Dalot at Old Trafford. However, Benfica’s asking price for a relatively unproven player could be a dealbreaker.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United need more competition at right-back.

⚠️ United might prefer a more experience option than Banjaqui.

TPP view

We believe that while Banjaqui could be on United’s radar, his lack of top flight experience, coupled with his price tag, raises question about the viability of the move.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images