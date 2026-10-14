Manchester United endured another difficult night, slipping to their fourth defeat of the season against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Atletico needed just 47 seconds to cut open the Red Devils’ fragile backline and added another in the 79th minute to seal a 2-0 win.

To be fair to Michael Carrick’s men, the result was worse than their performance away from home, and if it had not been for Leny Yoro’s red card for a challenge that was not even a foul, United could have returned with something from Metropolitano Stadium.

Manchester United hierarchy under immense pressure

However, both the result and the performance of Manchester United were overshadowed by furious comments from Lisandro Martinez, underlining a rift behind the scenes.

Martinez slammed the lack of ambition shown by the United hierarchy, but when a club finds itself in such a situation, more often than not, it ends with the departure of the head coach.

With United winless in five games on the bounce, Carrick is walking on thin ice and one of the most high-profile managers in Europe is breathing down his neck.

Antonio Conte waiting in the wings

After United’s Champions League defeat, Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo made a major claim about Antonio Conte‘s plans.

The Italian claimed that Conte wants to coach United and that the former Chelsea manager feels ready for a new challenge in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte vuole il Manchester United. Si sente pronto per una nuova sfida in Premier League pic.twitter.com/iZWGeZ3v62 — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) October 13, 2026

Conte, who most recently led Napoli, lifted the Premier League title as Chelsea boss in 2017.

The 57-year-old’s excellent winning record, experience in England with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, and emphasis on defensive discipline and intense pressing make him an appealing option for United.

Ahead of the clash in the Spanish capital, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano echoed something similar when discussing Conte’s ambition to return to an elite club.

The ball now appears to be in United’s court, and it will be interesting to see for how long they resist pulling the trigger on another head coach.

Featured image by Enrico Locci via Getty Images