The pressure is mounting on Michael Carrick due to Manchester United’s abysmal start to the season.

The defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League further highlighted just how far the Red Devils are, both tactically and in terms of squad quality, from Europe’s top clubs.

Lisandro Martinez certainly agrees with the quality issue, but at this stage of the season, the most likely outcome is going to be Carrick’s sacking if the results do not improve swiftly.

Three managerial candidates on Manchester United’s radar

According to talkSPORT, Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is one potential option for Manchester United should Michael Carrick be sacked.

The Seagulls are flying under Hurzeler, currently sitting third in the Premier League table. The 33-year-old German most recently outclassed Mikel Arteta, beating Arsenal 3-0 in the league.

However, it would be very difficult for United to secure Hurzeler’s services mid-season. He is tied down to Brighton until 2029, having signed an extension in May.

Christopher Vivell wants Julian Nagelsmann

It is added that Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte also have admirers among Old Trafford bosses.

Both managers are thought to be available to start straight away. Nagelsmann is without a job after leaving Germany following an underwhelming World Cup campaign, while Conte departed Napoli via mutual consent in May.

Nagelsmann last truly impressed with his work at RB Leipzig and has had difficult spells at Bayern Munich and Germany.

Still, it is understood United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is pushing Nagelsmann’s case internally should Carrick depart.

The trend of Wilcox not being able to look far from the Premier League and Vivell from Germany highlights the myopic nature of the United bosses.

If not properly addressed, this approach would continue to make life difficult for the man at the helm.

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