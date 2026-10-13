Michael Carrick finds himself in a precarious position ahead of Manchester United’s Champions League clash.

With six points from six Premier League games, United’s hopes of challenging for the Premier League title are already over, and they have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Now, for the moment, all eyes are on how United fare in Europe, with Atletico Madrid likely to pose a more difficult challenge than Sabah FK. Anything less than three points away from home would invite more scrutiny.

Antonio Conte could emerge as Manchester United managerial target

Late on Monday, Fabrizio Romano claimed Manchester United are still giving “time and confidence” to Michael Carrick.

The players are thought to still be behind their head coach. However, the availability of an experienced and serial-winning manager, Antonio Conte, has raised even more question marks over Carrick’s future, especially if reports in Italy are to be believed.

Italian journalist Romano has also told his viewers to keep an eye on Conte’s situation when asked about possible alternatives in case things do not improve under Carrick.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: “What I can say is that, in terms of public statements over the recent weeks, I will keep an eye on Antonio Conte.

“What Antonio Conte said in an interview with The Athletic a few weeks ago was something like: I’m looking at clubs who have a fantastic history and are not respecting this history in this moment from the sporting point of view, of course. So probably Antonio Conte’s message was not just for Italian clubs but also for international clubs, and Man United could be part of that bracket of clubs eventually interesting for Antonio Conte.”

Three managers worth keeping an eye on

Romano insisted Conte is “ready for a new chapter as soon as possible.”

The 57-year-old tactician, who has won six league titles, including a Premier League with Chelsea, reportedly feels “recharged” after his excellent stint at Napoli.

Furthermore, Romano suggested we might see two more names linked with United if the Carrick situation becomes complicated in the next few weeks.

One is Julian Nagelsmann, who most recently led Germany in the World Cup, and the other potential candidate is Eddie Howe, whose Premier League experience makes him an appealing name.

Finally, Romano underlined that at the moment there are “no contacts at all” with any manager as United continue to back Carrick.

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