Solomon Honor: Manchester United considering major U-turn on goalkeeper

Manchester United are reportedly considering a significant January decision involving goalkeeper Solomon Honor.

Loan exit

United sanctioned a loan exit for Honor during the summer window, allowing the goalkeeper to join Southport.

Honor only joined United in February, arriving at the club from Blackburn Rovers, where he had been since 2021. Before that, he played for Manchester City.

His United career so far has largely been limited to the Under-21s, with his involvement in first-team training amounting to little more than making up the numbers.

United and Southport agreed that Honor would alternate between both clubs during his season-long loan spell. It was therefore no surprise to see him as part of training at Carrington in the lead-up to Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid.

Welcome to Southport football club Solomon Honor. Standing at 6ft5, 20-year-old goalkeeper Solomon Honor arrives as a young shot-stopper with experience in elite academy football. An England youth goalkeeper, developed through Blackburn Rovers before joining Manchester United’s U21 setup, adding further experience in a high-performance environment. Let’s get to work💪🟡 — Southport Football Club (@southport_fc) July 17, 2026

The Manchester Evening News has now provided an update on the 20-year-old. According to the newspaper, United are contemplating a recall in January.

Honor update

MEN say, “United were happy to send Honor on a season-long loan to help his development, and moving to Southport, an hour’s drive away, meant he could come back and train at Carrington when required.”

“However, Honor has been at Carrington permanently over the last month, as Southport decided to sign another young goalkeeper, Douglass Lukjanciks, on loan from Everton at the start of September.”

“There was a change of manager at Southport, which affected Honor, who was moved to the bench to accommodate Lukjanciks.”

It is understood that United will not cancel Honor’s registration, as he cannot join another club until January anyway.

United are content to let matters run their course in the hope of a shift. If none materialises, Honor will in all likelihood be back at United permanently or be loaned out to another club.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick and his players will be eager to get back to winning ways when they face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images