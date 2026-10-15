Home » Solomon Honor: Manchester United considering major U-turn on goalkeeper

Solomon Honor: Manchester United considering major U-turn on goalkeeper

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Old Trafford

Manchester United are reportedly considering a significant January decision involving goalkeeper Solomon Honor.

Loan exit

United sanctioned a loan exit for Honor during the summer window, allowing the goalkeeper to join Southport.

Honor only joined United in February, arriving at the club from Blackburn Rovers, where he had been since 2021. Before that, he played for Manchester City.

His United career so far has largely been limited to the Under-21s, with his involvement in first-team training amounting to little more than making up the numbers.

United and Southport agreed that Honor would alternate between both clubs during his season-long loan spell. It was therefore no surprise to see him as part of training at Carrington in the lead-up to Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid.

The Manchester Evening News has now provided an update on the 20-year-old. According to the newspaper, United are contemplating a recall in January.

Honor update

MEN say, “United were happy to send Honor on a season-long loan to help his development, and moving to Southport, an hour’s drive away, meant he could come back and train at Carrington when required.”

“However, Honor has been at Carrington permanently over the last month, as Southport decided to sign another young goalkeeper, Douglass Lukjanciks, on loan from Everton at the start of September.”

“There was a change of manager at Southport, which affected Honor, who was moved to the bench to accommodate Lukjanciks.”

It is understood that United will not cancel Honor’s registration, as he cannot join another club until January anyway.

United are content to let matters run their course in the hope of a shift. If none materialises, Honor will in all likelihood be back at United permanently or be loaned out to another club.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick and his players will be eager to get back to winning ways when they face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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