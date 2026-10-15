Manchester United Under-21s boss Adam Lawrence has shared his reaction to Dan Armer being included in Michael Carrick’s squad for the Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid.

Called up

Armer was a surprise inclusion in the United travelling party that faced Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

Having steadily climbed the ranks at Carrington, the youngster has earned a reputation as one of the standout talents, impressing with his physicality and maturity in possession.

Armer has previously drawn comparisons to Harry Maguire due to their eerily similar style of play and posture. The 18-year-old turned out for Carrick’s United in pre-season.

He was instrumental for Darren Fletcher’s Under-18s as they reached the FA Youth Cup final last season.

Armer did not get on the pitch against Atletico Madrid but it would have undoubtedly been a solid experience for him as he looks to break into the first team in the coming months.

Speaking to club media, Lawrence was full of praise for the defensive prodigy.

Lawrence offers Armer reaction

Lawrence said, “Obviously, that’s what it’s all about, to see Academy players that have come through the Academy programme on that stage, in terms of playing or being in the squad at the highest level.”

“And then being around the squad, to learn how they prepare and see the internationals, experienced players, going into that game and being part of that squad is obviously amazing. So it’s a great opportunity for any of those individuals that are involved, for sure.”

Lawrence continued, “Listen, like for anyone within the building, in terms of Dan Armer, he is, as a character and a personality, someone that really maximises his time in the building and the programme.”

“And then, to be honest, we’re not really surprised in terms of the progress he has made in the last 18 months to two years because we’ve always had a real belief in his qualities.”

“When you do work with a player, you can see that he’s hungry and he’s fully invested in his development. There are obviously things that he’s still working on and he still wants to push to improve.”

“But he’s someone who we’ve got good hopes for and, if he keeps developing in the way that he is at the moment, hopefully it’s exciting for the future, in terms of his level.”

Carrick and his players return to Premier League action on Sunday when they face Leeds United at Elland Road.

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