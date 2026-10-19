Manchester United’s winless run has now extended to six games after a 1-1 draw at Leeds United.

Following a disastrous start to the campaign, United find themselves languishing in 13th position in both the Premier League and Champions League tables. They have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

A few more poor results would put another season at Old Trafford beyond salvage, but the club’s hierarchy remain reluctant to make a change in the dugout.

Jason Wilcox met with Michael Carrick on Monday

According to club insider Sully, Manchester United officials are standing by their manager “while demanding immediate tactical evolution and a definitive end to the club’s winless streak.”

Michael Carrick finds himself under immense pressure after a run of two wins in ten games across all competitions this term.

However, it is understood that despite outside pressure, the United head coach continues to retain the backing of the club’s board as they prepare to face Como away in the Champions League.

Michael Carrick retains the board's backing as #MUFC head coach for now following another poor performance. Wilcox had a meeting with Carrick today. United's board are unhappy with the results so far, and want to see an improvement W/ @UtdNadd @UtdDistrict https://t.co/ALldIgQeBo — Sully (@SullyTalkz) October 19, 2026

Carrick reportedly met with football director Jason Wilcox on Monday.

“They have made clear that this backing is contingent not only on an upturn in results but also on an improvement in the team’s overall performance,” the report states.

Michael Carrick liked what Man United players delivered at Leeds

United dropped two points at Leeds, but after the full-time whistle, Carrick insisted he saw a “fresh start” and a “real purpose” from his players away from home.

However, Leeds had more shots on target and enjoyed 63 per cent of possession against the Red Devils. As such, the reason behind Carrick’s optimism remains a mystery.

At the end of the day, it is a results business, and Carrick’s comments in his interviews are not going to save him if United continue to struggle to win on a regular basis.

United’s next two opponents are Como in Italy and Bournemouth in Manchester.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images